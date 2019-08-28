Skincare Markets to 2023: Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, Future Inhibitors, Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Skincare Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report rovides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.

The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.

The global skincare sector was valued at US$129.6 billion in 2018, led by the Asia-Pacific and Americas regions with 54.7% and 21.5% value shares, respectively.



An improving global economy, coupled with falling unemployment rates and the subsequent rises in consumer purchase power will remain the major macroeconomic factors driving the sector globally.



The top 10 high potential countries - Canada, The United States, Mexico, China, South Korea, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and the Netherlands - accounted for a combined 58.7% share of total value sales in 2018.



The overall share of private label products in the global skincare sector reached US$5.2 billion in 2018, up from US$4.7 billion in 2013. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel for the global skincare sector, with a value share of 23% in 2018, followed by health & beauty stores with a 17.3% share. Rigid Plastics was the most commonly used pack material in the skincare sector, accounting for 51.8% of the volume share in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global skincare industry. It includes analysis on the following:



Industry overview: Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of various sectors within the skincare industry during 2013-2023 at global and regional level.

High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top ten high potential countries by region, based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high potential countries across the regions covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering future outlook for the region.

Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global skincare sector in 2018. It covers four distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores', department stores, e-retailers, and general retailers.

Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of skincare products.

Reasons to Buy

To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global skincare industry across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales.

To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the skincare industry and to identify high potential countries over the next 5 years.

The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the skincare industry at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles.

Companies Mentioned



L'Oreal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

KOSE Corporation

Shiseido Company Limited

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Amorepacific Corporation

Mary Kay Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Industry Overview Current Scenario & Future Outlook Global Skincare Industry Overview - What are the Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors Regional Skincare Industry Overview - What are the Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors Key Challenges in the Global Skincare Industry Shift in Skincare Consumption Patterns Change in Consumption Levels in the Skincare Categories, 2013-2023 Change in Consumption Levels Across Regions Identifying High Potential Countries Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development, Socio-Demographic, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure) Analysis Across Regions - Asia-Pacific, MEA, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe High Potential Country Analysis Future Outlook Case Studies Competitive Landscape Leading Brands by Region Leading Brands by Sector Market Share of Private Label Key Distribution Channels Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global & Regional Level Key Packaging Formats Analysis on Use of Key Package Material, Pack Type, Closure, and Primary Outer Type Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ymocb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.