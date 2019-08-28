Grape Seed Oil Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Grape Seed Oil Market

One of the most common by-products of the wine-making process is the grape seeds. The remaining is a rich source of grape seed oil, which represents a significant industry in itself. The grape seed oil is extracted from the pressed seeds and is a rich source of oleic acid, stearic acid, palmitoleic acid. Other crucial elements found in the compound include phenols, vitamin E, along with the presence of high quantities of poly-unsaturates.

The grape seed oil market represents a significant industry and has application in almost every major industry. The element is widely used in the food, healthcare and the cosmetic industry. Furthermore, the extracts are used for manufacturing of massage oils, moisturizers along with balms and pharmaceutical products for sunburn.

A whole range of products can be derived from the element. The grape seed is quite beneficial for people suffering from arthritis, acne and hypertension. On the other hand, the compound is found to be beneficial for diseases as grave as visual impairment and heart-related issues.

The global grape seed oil market represents a vast industry. The global market reached a valuation of xyz million US dollars in the year 2018. The rising awareness for using organic products has boosted the market prospects, and the industry is growing at a staggering compound annual growth rate of xyz per cent. The industry is expected to reach a value of xyz million US dollars by the year 2024.

The growth prospects of the grape seed oil market have attracted investors all over the world. Some of the major companies working in the domain include names like NOW Foods, Heritage, WholeVine Products, AFU, Food and Vine along with many crucial names. These companies have their own set of products and are working on spreading their presence all over the world.

The health benefits of the oil are endless. This has impacted the global grape seed oil market by a great extent. From benefiting the heart to the prevention of cancer and diabetes, the product is used extensively throughout the world. Furthermore, intensive research on the extracts is supposed to add momentum to the market and help the market reach its maximum potential.

The pressing demand for using natural products, robust supply chains all over the world, coupled with the easy accessibility of the product has helped the global grape seed oil market grow leap and bound. The five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia and China, have shown some promising signs for the product. These regions either import freshly prepared grape seed oil or manufacture, market or sell the products by themselves. The rising health applications have helped the growth of the region, and as the market evolves, the industry is about to grow exponentially.

