Global Lithium Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Market-2019-2025Revenue,Application,Demand,Top Vendors,Regional Analysis

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battery grade lithium carbonate is a white powder with a molecular weight of 73.89, a melting point of 720 ° C, a density of 2.11 g / cm 3 , slightly soluble in water.

Global Lithium Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xy Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xy% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate.

A section of the report Lithium Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Market covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities are provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.

Major Key Players

Orocobre

Yan Feng Lithium Industry

Tianqi Lithium Industry

Shandong Ruifu Lithium Industry

Lithium Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Market Segmentation

Lithium Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Breakdown Data by Type

99.5

>99.5

Lithium Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Breakdown Data by Application

Power Battery

3C Battery

Other

Lithium Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Lithium Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

