World Market for Household Care & Laundry Products, 2019: Key Consumer & Innovation Trends Currently Impacting Core Categories

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Trends in Household Care and Laundry Products 2019: Exploring the latest consumer and innovation trends, and future opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the key consumer behaviors that are shaping preferences within this space, and subsequently how this is translating into innovation and future opportunities.



The report outlines the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting the core categories in the household care and laundry sector: air fresheners, dishwashing products, general purpose household cleaners, laundry care, household paper towels, and pest control. Trends explored in this research include the environmental responsibility of household care and laundry products, sensory and smart and connected innovations, and the rise of household chore services.



Key Highlights



Consumers tend to seek household care and laundry products that suit their lifestyles, so keeping up with emerging consumer trends is crucial for innovation.

The household care and laundry product sector is heavily linked to consumers' concerns about the environment, and creating innovations catering to the issue is important.

Sensory appeal is increasingly important to consumers' choices of household care products. Innovating unique sensory experiences with these products is key area of development.

The development of smart technology will be more adapted to household care and laundry innovations to offer convenient and clever solutions to address household chores.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Introduction Consumer Trends: What Behaviors are Influencing Demand for Household Care & Laundry Products Innovation Trends: How Brands are Responding to Evolving Consumer Needs Less is Better Subscribe & Clean Scent Management Smarter Cleaning Shifting to Service Looking Ahead: Future Innovation Opportunities in Household Care & Laundry Products Appendix

