Pet Medications in the United States, 2014-2019 & 2022 (6th Edition) - Pet Medication Sales to Surpass $12 Billion by 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Medications in the U.S., 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Building on the analysis presented in the previous editions of this report, this completely updated sixth edition of Pet Medications in the U.S. covers historical and projected retail sales from 2014 through 2022, competitive strategies of key players, trends in new product development, and retail channel trends, with a particular focus on the online marketplace.

With their 2019 entry into the prescription pet medications space, Chewy.com and Walmart's new WalmartPetRx.com promise to stimulate the market as the two online behemoths compete for shareand all the more so now that Petco is also setting its sights on a larger piece of the prescription pet medications pie by teaming up with Express Scripts.

In addition to its online platform, Walmart is also planning to stock its 4,500+ in-store pharmacies with the 30 most requested pet medications, meaning pet owners shopping in store will be able to pick up their pet's prescription medications while doing their weekly grocery run.

At the same time, in their struggle to remain viable in the face of the e-commerce onslaught, brick-and-mortar retailers are ramping up pet care services including veterinary, with Petco adding Thrive in-store clinics and PetCoach freestanding clinics, and with Walmart partnering with PetIQ to open vet clinics at up to 1,000 stores by the end of 2023.

Vet services are also expanding online, with app- and cloud-based technologies increasingly connecting pet owners with veterinarians online and in person, and representing new opportunities for marketers of pet medications to partner with vet service providers. For pet medications, the upshot of the heightened retail and veterinary competition is wider exposure and availability, and likely also a sharpening focus on more affordable generics as the market increasingly mimics healthcare trends on the human side.

These competitive trends build on an already strong market growth trajectory for pet medications, which have been following in the footsteps of myriad human markets for many years, including with an unrelenting focus on health and wellness. A concomitant contributor is the pets as family trend, with today's pet owners more willing than ever to spend whatever it takes to keeps their pets healthy and happy, including for pet medications offering preventive benefits, such as flea/tick and heartworm medications, and those targeting specific health conditions, from pain to diabetes to cancer.

Consumers in the Millennial demographic especially are committed to doing everything in their power to make sure their pets enjoy long, healthy lives, and they consider pet medications and veterinary care to be essential to good pet parenting. Proprietary survey data shows that, among dog and cat owners who had been to the veterinarian for their pets in the past 12 months, 78% of dog owners and 62% of cat owners purchased pet medications, with 63% of dog owners and 60% of cat owners spending more than $100.

The report examines these and other opportunities for growth in the pet medications market, with a primary focus on parasiticides including flea/tick and heartworm prevention, which are broken out at multiple levels including by product type, animal type, and prescribed vs. OTC. Coverage also extends to market-shaping developments in areas including anxiety, pain management, cancer, cognitive dysfunction, and obesity/diabetes, with numerous images illustrating marketing and product trends.

Overall, the pet medications' future looks bright. With sales reaching $9 billion in 2018, up 8.5% from the previous year, the market is expected to handily surpass overall pet market growth for the foreseeable future, spurred by a continued intensive focus on pet wellness, ongoing advances in veterinary medicine, and online and brick-and-mortar expansion of pet medication and veterinary service availability and options.

Companies Mentioned



Bayer Companion Animal

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Central Garden & Pet

Ceva Animal Health

Chewy.com

Elanco

Express Scripts

Frontline

Hartz Mountain Corp.

Merck Animal Health

PetCo

PetIQ

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Walmart

Zoetis

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Trends

Scope and Methodology

Market Size & Composition

Market Outlook

Marketers and Products

Competitive Overview

Product Trends

Retail Trends

A Shifting Paradigm

The Vet Channel

Online Sales

Pet Specialty

Mass-Market Retailers

Consumer Trends

Pet Medication Purchasing Patterns

Demographic Trends

Market Opportunities

Opportunity 1 - Human/Animal Bond

Opportunity 2 - Veterinary Services Expansion

Opportunity 3 - E-Commerce

Opportunity 4 - Generics and Patent Expiration Fuel New Product Pipeline

Opportunity 5 - Innovative Product Delivery Systems

Opportunity 6 - Combo Products

Opportunity 7 - Parasiticides: OTC v. Prescription

Opportunity 8 - Weather Patterns, Parasiticides, and Consumer Education

Opportunity 9 - Tapping (Further) into Natural

2. Market Trends



Chapter Highlights

Scope and Methodology

Market Definition

Report Methodology

Market Size & Composition

U.S. Retail Sales of Pet Medications Top $9 Billion in 2018

Share of Sales by Animal Type

Share of Sales by Distribution Channel

Share of Sales by Product Type

Parasiticide Sales by Type

Market Outlook

Overall Pet Market Focus on Health and Wellness

Innovation Spurred by Cost, Convenience, and Safety

Strong Veterinary Market Underpins Pet Medications

Growth in Pet Health Monitoring and DNA Testing

Pet Medications Sales Shifting to Online Platforms

Parasiticide Use Impacted by Product Confusion, Perception of Risk

FDA Issues Warning on Some Flea and Tick Products

Natural Flea and Tick Protection

Overall Pet Market Trends Impacting Pet Medications

Looking Ahead

Pet Medication Sales to Surpass $12 Billion by 2022

3. Marketers & Products

Chapter Highlights

Competitive Overview

Pharmaceutical and OTC Marketers

M&A and Investment Activity

Global and U.S. Conglomerates Dominate Pet Medications Market

Generics Increasing Competition and Spurring Innovation

Marketer Profiles

Bayer Companion Animal

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Central Garden & Pet

Ceva Animal Health

Elanco (Eli Lilly Animal Health)

Hartz Mountain Corp.

Merck Animal Health

PetIQ

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Zoetis

Product Trends

Parasiticides

Flea and Tick Products

The Heartworm Market

Combination Products

Broad Spectrum Wormers

First Aid Products

Vaccines and Other Drugs

Product Introductions and Advancements

New FDA Approvals

4. Retail Trends

Chapter Highlights

Introduction

A Shifting Paradigm

The Vet Channel

Pet Owners Rely on Vets for Pet Medication Advice

Most Pet Owners Purchase Prescription Meds Through Vets

Veterinarians Countering E-Tailers with Online Pharmacies of Their Own

Online Sales

Online Pet Medication Sales Booming

Chewy Sets Sights on Prescription Pet Medications

Chewy.com Pharmacy Answered with WalmartPetRx.com

Small Growth Means Lost Share for PetMed Express in Booming Online Market

Amazon's PillPack Acquisition May Lead to Prescription Pet Meds

Pet Specialty

Veterinary Services Inside Pet Superstores

PetSmart Pharmacy Moves to Chewy.com

PetSmart Site Visit

Petco Invests in Online Platforms and In-Store Services

Pet Specialty Retailers Focus on OTC Medications

Mass-Market Retailers

Walmart Emphasizes Vet Care and Pet Meds

Walgreens and CVS Partnering with Veterinary Service Providers

Costco Pet Pharmacy

Tractor Supply For the Do-It-Yourself Pet Owner

5. Consumer Trends

Chapter Highlights

Pet Medication Purchasing Patterns

Most Dog or Cat Households Use Parasiticide Products

Vet-Prescribed and OTC Flea and Tick Meds Most Popular

More Pet Owners Use Flea/Tick Products as Prevention

Oral Flea/Tick Medication More Popular Among Dog Owners

Parasiticide Usage by Number of Pets

FRONTLINE Most Frequently Purchased Flea/Tick Brand

Consumer Expenditures on Prescription Pet Meds

Consumer Usage of Vet-Recommended Products

Veterinarians a Major Factor in Usage/Purchasing of Dewormers Other than Heartworm

Consumer Usage of Alternative Medicine

DNA/Health Screening Kits Detect Potential for Inherited Conditions

Demographic Trends

Demographics by Medication Type

Demographics for Flea and Tick Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjuyb7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.