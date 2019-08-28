Georgia's Diesel Generator/Genset Market to 2025: Market Trends & Drivers, Opportunities, and High Growth Areas

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Georgia Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction sector in Georgia is rising rapidly owing to several major construction projects, such as Twin Tower, Metro City 2 and several others in the pipeline. Additionally, the influx of huge investment would lead to the growth of construction activities in several sectors such as residential, industrial and the reconstruction of roads would further boost the demand for diesel gensets in the construction domain in the country over the coming years.



According to this research, the Georgia diesel generator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025F.

This report comprehensively covers the market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the Georgia diesel generator market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Medium kVA rating diesel generators acquired the maximum revenue share in the overall diesel generator market of the country on account of widespread deployment of such generators across the infrastructure vertical. Additionally, increasing investment by the government to improve road infrastructure in Georgia such as full rehabilitation of the Kakheti highway, bridge connecting University Street and Tskneti highway would further spur the demand for diesel generators in the construction domain in the country.



The concentration of projects in the Eastern part of the country due to the presence of Georgia's capital, Tblisi, has led the Eastern region to acquire larger revenue share in the diesel generator market. However, the Western region is developing at a higher growth rate which would also generate a decent demand for diesel generators during the forecast period. Some of the key players in the Georgia diesel generator market include - AKSA, Teksan, and other Chinese and Turkish brands.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1. Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

3.2. Global Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018



4. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Overview

4.1. Georgia Country Indicators

4.2. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

4.3. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Industry Life Cycle

4.4. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Porter's Five Forces Model

4.5. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By kVA Ratings, 2018 & 2025F

4.7. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

4.8. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F



5. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints



6. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Trends



7. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Rating

7.1. Georgia Below 30 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.2. Georgia 30.1-60 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.3. Georgia 60.1-150 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.4. Georgia 150.1-300 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.5. Georgia 300.1-500 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.6. Georgia Above 500 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F



8. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

8.1. Georgia Residential Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.2. Georgia Commercial Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.3. Georgia Industrial Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.4. Georgia Infrastructure Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F



9. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions

9.1. Georgia Western Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2013-2025F

9.2. Georgia Eastern Region Diesel Genset Market Revenues, 2013-2025F



10. Georgia Diesel Genset Price Trend Analysis



11. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Key Performance Indicators



12. Trade Dynamics - Georgia Diesel Genset Market Imports

12.1 Georgia Below 75 Diesel Genset Import, 2018

12.2 Georgia 75-375 kVA Diesel Genset Import, 2018

12.3 Georgia Above 375 kVA Diesel Genset Import, 2018



13. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

13.1. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2025F

13.2. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



14. Georgia Diesel Genset Market, Competitive Landscape

14.1. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By kVA Rating

14.2. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

14.3. Georgia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Caterpillar Inc.

15.2. FG Wilson Ltd.

15.3. Himoinsa S.L.

15.4. Atlas Copco AB

15.5. KOHLER-SDMO

15.6. Aksa Power Generation

15.7. Teksan Generator

15.8 Cummins Inc.



16. Strategic Recommendations



