Music Streaming Service Market Projected to Rise at a CAGR of Over 16% Between 2019 & 2023 - Increasing Emergence of Bundled Services

Increasing preference for music streaming services



Globally, the development of wired and wireless technologies and telecommunication standards such as 3G, 4G, and 5G has resulted in an improvement of Internet bandwidth, thereby supporting the adoption of music streaming services across the world. Music streaming services help prevent illegal downloading and sharing of music.



This demand for increasing preference for music streaming services will lead to the expansion of the global music streaming service market at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.



Increasing introduction of differentiated music streaming services



The increasing introduction of differentiated music streaming services in the global music streaming service market is leading the vendors to provide streaming services to their customers with several features, including easy accessibility on various platforms, auto playlist customization, and high audio quality. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as increasing preference for music streaming service, the decline in physical sales of music, and increase in mobile ads driving revenue for music streaming apps.



However, lack of ownership in music streaming, low-profit margins of vendors, and illegal downloads and piracy may hamper the growth of the music streaming service industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The music streaming service market analysis considers sales from both individual and commercial end-users. The analysis also considers the sales of music streaming service in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the individual segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy access to music online and increasing use of smart-handheld devices will play a significant role in the individual segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global music streaming service market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading music streaming service manufacturers, that include:



Alphabet

Amazon.com

Apple



Sirius XM



Spotify



Also, the music streaming service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Individual - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY STREAMING SERVICE



Comparison by streaming service

Paid music streaming service - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Free music streaming service - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by streaming service

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing introduction of differentiated music streaming services

Increasing emergence of bundled services

Growing demand for cloud-based music streaming services

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Spotify AB

