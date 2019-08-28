Worldwide Online Clothing Rental Market Outlook to 2023 - Increasing Adoption of Subscription-based Models
The "Online Clothing Rental Market by End-users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- This report looks at factors such as the growing e-commerce fashion industry, rising participation of people on social occasions, and growing fast fashion industry.
- However, inventory management challenges, limitations of cross-boundary rental services, and additional fees to avail online clothing rental services may hamper the growth of the online clothing rental industry over the forecast period.
The growing fast fashion industry
Fast fashion refers to clothing items that are designed with the latest fashion fads to be supplied to the mass market. Consumers prefer to be up to date with the latest fashion trends at a flexible range. The competitive pressure is leading the retailers to keep changing their product line.
To avoid the accumulation of huge volumes of fast fashion clothing in their wardrobes, consumers opt for branded clothes on a rental subscription. Thus, keeping them updated, leading to the expansion of the global online clothing rental market at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.
The growing trend of sustainable clothing
The demand for sustainable clothing is rising as consumers from different parts of the world are adopting ethical practices in their clothing. This is leading the fashion industry players, ranging from mass-market to high-end fashion segments to focus on sustainability concerns while manufacturing clothes.
Sustainability approaches in the fashion industry mostly include the reduced volume of packaging, use of renewable and recyclable materials, and use of fewer production resources such as power, water, and materials. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Segment Analysis
The online clothing rental market analysis considers sales from end-users such as women, men, and children. The analysis also considers the sales of online clothing rental in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the women segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for renting designer wear from women will play a significant role in the women segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global online clothing rental market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online clothing rental manufacturers, that include:
- Glam Corner Pty. Ltd.
- Le Tote Inc.
- PANOPLY CITY - SAS
- Rent the Runway Inc.
- YEECHOO Ltd.
Also, the online clothing rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Women - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Men - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Children - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising popularity of experiential marketing
- Growing trend of sustainable clothing
- Increasing adoption of subscription-based model
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Glam Corner Pty. Ltd.
- Le Tote Inc.
- PANOPLY CITY - SAS
- Rent the Runway Inc.
- YEECHOO Ltd.
