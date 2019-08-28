Worldwide Online Clothing Rental Market Outlook to 2023 - Increasing Adoption of Subscription-based Models

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Clothing Rental Market by End-users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at factors such as the growing e-commerce fashion industry, rising participation of people on social occasions, and growing fast fashion industry.

However, inventory management challenges, limitations of cross-boundary rental services, and additional fees to avail online clothing rental services may hamper the growth of the online clothing rental industry over the forecast period.

The growing fast fashion industry



Fast fashion refers to clothing items that are designed with the latest fashion fads to be supplied to the mass market. Consumers prefer to be up to date with the latest fashion trends at a flexible range. The competitive pressure is leading the retailers to keep changing their product line.



To avoid the accumulation of huge volumes of fast fashion clothing in their wardrobes, consumers opt for branded clothes on a rental subscription. Thus, keeping them updated, leading to the expansion of the global online clothing rental market at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.



The growing trend of sustainable clothing



The demand for sustainable clothing is rising as consumers from different parts of the world are adopting ethical practices in their clothing. This is leading the fashion industry players, ranging from mass-market to high-end fashion segments to focus on sustainability concerns while manufacturing clothes.



Sustainability approaches in the fashion industry mostly include the reduced volume of packaging, use of renewable and recyclable materials, and use of fewer production resources such as power, water, and materials. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Segment Analysis



The online clothing rental market analysis considers sales from end-users such as women, men, and children. The analysis also considers the sales of online clothing rental in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the women segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for renting designer wear from women will play a significant role in the women segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global online clothing rental market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online clothing rental manufacturers, that include:



Glam Corner Pty. Ltd.

Le Tote Inc.

PANOPLY CITY - SAS

Rent the Runway Inc.

YEECHOO Ltd.

Also, the online clothing rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Women - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Men - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Children - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising popularity of experiential marketing

Growing trend of sustainable clothing

Increasing adoption of subscription-based model

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Glam Corner Pty. Ltd.

Le Tote Inc.

PANOPLY CITY - SAS

Rent the Runway Inc.

YEECHOO Ltd.

