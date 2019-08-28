Electricity Trading Market Outlook Report, 2019-2023 - Leading Players are ASX, European Energy Exchange, Indian Energy Exchange, Japan Electric Power Exchange, and Next Kraftwerke
Growth in adoption of energy storage systems
Energy storage systems are used to smoothen the intermittent supply of energy from renewable energy sources and allow the production of high-quality electricity from renewable energy sources. The demand for energy storage systems will also grow with the increasing share of renewable energy in the energy mix.
Rise in the adoption of renewable energy for power generation along with an increase in the demand for energy storage systems will lead to the expansion of the global electricity trading market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
Use of blockchain for P2P energy trading
Peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading is a new exchange system which allows individuals to share their surplus renewable energy with the local community at a given price. P2P energy trading is cost-effective for the peers involved in it as they become prosumers (they produce and consume the energy), and there is no middleman intermediary involved, which leads to higher flexibility and lower costs.
The energy is tokenized, and each block on the blockchain reserves the contract between the power buyer and producer of the energy traded. Hence in the long term, consumers may not need to depend on major energy providers for electricity. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as rise in vendor collaborations, increase in cross-border power trading, and growth in the adoption of energy storage systems.
However, uncertainties in the self-generation of electricity and growth in adoption of microgrids, increase in the number of PPAs, and challenges associated with forward markets may hamper the growth of the electricity trading industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The electricity trading market analysis considers sales from both day-ahead trading and intraday trading. The analysis also considers the sales of electricity trading in America, APAC, and EMEA.
In 2018, the day-ahead trading segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced market efficiency and better risk management will play a significant role in the day-ahead trading segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global electricity trading market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electricity trading manufacturers, that include:
- ASX Ltd.
- European Energy Exchange AG
- Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
- Japan Electric Power Exchange
- Next Kraftwerke GmbH
Also, the electricity trading market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Day-ahead trading - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Intraday trading - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in entry of new players
- Using blockchain for P2P energy trading
- Energy saving certificates trading in energy exchanges
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ASX Ltd.
- European Energy Exchange AG
- Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
- Japan Electric Power Exchange
- Next Kraftwerke GmbH
