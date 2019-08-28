Electricity Trading Market Outlook Report, 2019-2023 - Leading Players are ASX, European Energy Exchange, Indian Energy Exchange, Japan Electric Power Exchange, and Next Kraftwerke

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electricity Trading Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth in adoption of energy storage systems



Energy storage systems are used to smoothen the intermittent supply of energy from renewable energy sources and allow the production of high-quality electricity from renewable energy sources. The demand for energy storage systems will also grow with the increasing share of renewable energy in the energy mix.



Rise in the adoption of renewable energy for power generation along with an increase in the demand for energy storage systems will lead to the expansion of the global electricity trading market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.



Use of blockchain for P2P energy trading



Peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading is a new exchange system which allows individuals to share their surplus renewable energy with the local community at a given price. P2P energy trading is cost-effective for the peers involved in it as they become prosumers (they produce and consume the energy), and there is no middleman intermediary involved, which leads to higher flexibility and lower costs.



The energy is tokenized, and each block on the blockchain reserves the contract between the power buyer and producer of the energy traded. Hence in the long term, consumers may not need to depend on major energy providers for electricity. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as rise in vendor collaborations, increase in cross-border power trading, and growth in the adoption of energy storage systems.



However, uncertainties in the self-generation of electricity and growth in adoption of microgrids, increase in the number of PPAs, and challenges associated with forward markets may hamper the growth of the electricity trading industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The electricity trading market analysis considers sales from both day-ahead trading and intraday trading. The analysis also considers the sales of electricity trading in America, APAC, and EMEA.



In 2018, the day-ahead trading segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced market efficiency and better risk management will play a significant role in the day-ahead trading segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global electricity trading market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electricity trading manufacturers, that include:



ASX Ltd.

European Energy Exchange AG

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Japan Electric Power Exchange

Next Kraftwerke GmbH

Also, the electricity trading market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Day-ahead trading - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Intraday trading - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in entry of new players

Using blockchain for P2P energy trading

Energy saving certificates trading in energy exchanges

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ASX Ltd.

European Energy Exchange AG

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Japan Electric Power Exchange

Next Kraftwerke GmbH

