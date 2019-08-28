Global Oncology/Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

Oncology/Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

The market oncology/cancer blockbuster drugs globally is gaining traction due to the key trends which are recorded in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisition, partnerships, distribution, and licensing agreement. The study also explores a detailed explanation of growth drivers and factors of the global cancer blockbuster drugs market, which is fuelling in the current years.

The in-depth analysis of the global oncology/cancer blockbuster drugs industry portrays that the market is expecting a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period while achieving high valuation over the same period. The study affords the up-to-date industry data on the present market situation along with future for global cancer blockbuster drugs market.

The key factors accountable for the growth of the oncology/cancer drugs market are a considerable surge in research for treating cancer, upsurge in geriatric population across the world and increase in number of partnerships between national and international pharmaceutical companies. As an add-on, the rise in healthcare expenditure across the globe is also anticipated to boost the market expansion for the assessment period.

The global 27 cancer blockbuster drugs market size is set to surpass US$ 120 billion by 2025.

Cancer disease is studied as oncology. Cancer is a disease which occurs with the abnormal growth of cells resulting in the formation of a tumor. These abnormally grown tumor cells tend to spread rapidly to other tissues and also spreads to the different parts of body through blood and lymphatic system. In this case, various types of cancers occur such as lung cancer, colorectal, breast cancer, and more approximately all over the world. The considered treatment of cancer depends upon the stages of the disease and its progression. In this disease, chemotherapy is the only and majorly used treatment provided in the earlier stages. On the other hand, other therapy options such as targeted therapy drugs, immunological therapy drugs are used in late stage.

Region-wise, the study of the market includes the grossing North America which entails the maximum number of market share among other regions in the world. After it, Asia Pacific held with most significant market share for oncology/cancer drugs as this region possess high cancer awareness influenced by increase in research & development investments. Furthermore, this region has offered notable opportunities for healthcare investors and organizations to bring new treatments for cancer diseases. These factors are to contribute toward the growth of the oncology/cancer drugs market in this region for the coming years as well.

Furthermore, the factors such as high growth of oncology/cancer drugs market in developing nations, upsurge in the number of cancer-related medicines, and upsurge in demand for personalized medicines are also posing to create new prospects for treating cancer, for the market players to invest during the assessment period. It has also been studied that the substantial progress in prevalence of various cancer types, introduction of new cancer treatments, and the mounting importance of biological and targeted drug therapies are some of the significant factors that are driving the market growth of oncology/anti-cancer drugs at present. With this, the market is also anticipated that it would take a substantial rise in the next five years to come and expand widely with high revenues. The improved post-treatment have been introduced to many health organizations and hospitals to cure the patients in minimum time. Such a development in the healthcare sector has boosted the market for oncology/cancer drugs globally at a higher pace.

