The send-off party for Japanese teams participating in 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge was held at the Australian Embassy

TOKYO (August 28, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced that the Australian Embassy hosted a send-off party for four Japanese teams participating in 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge on August 27.

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC), the world's foremost solar car race is aimed to promote technological innovation of solar cars and support the development of young engineers. Bridgestone has been the title sponsor of the event since 2013 and has continuously supplied many teams with specially-developed solar car tires: ECOPIA with ologic.

The send-off party was hosted by Hon. Richard Court AC Australian Ambassador to Japan, the host country of the BWSC, and four Japanese teams - Tokai-University, Goko High-School, Nagoya Institute of Technology, Kogakuin-University, who will challenge 2019 BWSC participated. Masaaki Tsuya, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation, encouraged the team members who participate BWSC.

"As a sponsor of the World Solar Challenge since 2013, Bridgestone has also been proud to work with a number of select teams. I am very proud to announce that all of four Japanese teams will run with Bridgestone's innovative tires "ECOPIA with ologic". The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge's theme is "Dream Bigger, Go Farther". You must believe in yourself, you must chase your dream, and you must go farther. Let's move on together. I am looking forward to meeting you all in Adelaide." said Masaaki Tsuya, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation.

"The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge has become the foremost global innovation challenge and the largest solar event in the world. The mission of the World Solar Challenge, is to address the imperatives of sustainable transport and that is even more relevant today than it was when first run in 1987. I look forward to watching this year's event unfold and wish all competitors, teams, officials and contributes the very best of luck for the 2019 challenge." said Hon. Richard Court AC Australian Ambassador to Japan.

This event partnership seamlessly aligns with the three priority areas of Bridgestone's global corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment, Our Way to Serve: mobility, people and environment. The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge embodies that philosophy with their purpose to contribute to the development of solar cars, support young engineers, and contribute to the environment while using a new power source: solar light. The Bridgestone Group employs innovation and technology to improve the way people move, live, work, and play.