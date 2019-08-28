International Energy Healer Heather Olstad to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BURNSVILLE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is important to accept who you are so you may become who you want to be. Energy healing can help you create the extraordinary life you deserve by allowing you to become the best possible version of yourself.

Heather Olstad is an international energy healer and conduit to assist people in their own healing work.

“I help my clients find their voice in a very safe place and receive the tools they need,” says Heather. “Then they understand that they really are doing the work. I'm channeling the healing energy and guiding them but I'm not the one making the changes. You are.”

As an energy healer, Heather has developed her skills in several unique energy healing modalities including ThetaHealing®, IET®, Healing Touch and Reiki. In addition, Heather will often incorporate her abilities as a psychic medium in the context of the healing session.

“I have a lot of tools in my tool belt and I use all of them when you work with me. No two sessions will ever be alike because you are not like anyone else & you are not the same person you were even five minutes ago” says Heather. “Take my hand, and I’ll walk with you into the void, remind you how to shine and you will heal.”

Heather says people work with her when they decide they need a change in their lives, some clarity, a new perspective.

“Your body tells you what needs to happen, but people aren't really necessarily in touch with their bodies,” explains Heather. “You need people to feel their own energy and where it's blocked. When we begin the work, learning how their body feels, that enables them to start using the tools they learned in our sessions.”

Integrative Energy Therapy, or IET, is often described as "healing without feeling.” You can clear trauma from the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual levels without requiring the client to relive the traumatic experience. IET uses angelic energy and integration points in the body to help release energy that's held in different areas of the physical and energetic body.

“In doing the work, you have to do the work on yourself first,” says Heather. “You have to clear your own blocks so you can be a clear conduit for the client offering them a safe, loving, non-judgmental space. Weather they are on the table in front of me, we are on the phone or I am working with their higher self during an absentee session trust is key. Your client has to be able to trust you to hold that loving space so they can say what they need to say.”

“I love this work,” says Heather. “I love seeing people move forward in their lives. When I teach them these simple things they can use in their daily life and share with others, it just keeps building and building.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Heather Olstad in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on August 30th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Heather Olstad, visit www.seek-healing.com



