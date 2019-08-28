High Yield from Hydroponic Techniques to make Global Hydroponics Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2017 to 2025 - TMR

Hydroponics Market to Gain Revenue Valued at US$ 12.1 Bn by the End of 2025, Increasing Awareness about this Form of Cultivation to Fuel Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Transparency Market Research on hydroponics market states that the market is expected to grow consistently during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The market is expected to grow with this consistency as a result of a growing awareness of various techniques of irrigation. Also, high yielding result of this particular technique is another factor that is anticipated to accelerate the growth of global hydroponics market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, say experts at Transparency Market Research.

Market to Gain Revenue Valued at US$ 12.1 Bn by the End of 2025

According to the report, the global hydroponics market is expected to witness a consistent 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. This growth of the market is attributed to the growing adoption of hydroponics in vegetable cultivation. Studies suggest that the yield can be enhanced 10 times with the hydroponics.

The global hydroponics market is anticipated to generate revenue of US$12.1 bn during the forecast period. This hike in revenue generation is the projected result of various opportunities offered by the market to the players across the globe.

These insights from the report on global hydroponics market can be crucial for players in various regions of the world. The data compiled can assist business leaders to analyze the ongoing trend of the market and help them to make better decisions for enhanced profit generation during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Europe to Emerge as the Most Promising Region for Players

Owing to the growing demand for the variety of hydroponic vegetation in the region, Europe is anticipated to dominate all the other regions of hydroponics market globally. The region is projected to account for 41% share responsible for the growth of hydroponics market. Various technological developments in order to monitor the growth of vegetation and implementation of smart sensors to assist players to maintain high yield is also one of the factors that is expected to influence the growth of Europe in hydroponics market.

North America is expected to emerge as the most potential market in terms of revenue generation during the projected tenure. Moreover, the emergence of various new players in the region is also anticipated to assist the growth of North America in hydroponics market.

Reduced Cost of Cultivation is Fueling the Market Growth

Hydroponic techniques can boost the yield of vegetation with considerably less effort. This is the most promising reason that is expected to propel the growth of the hydroponics market across the globe. Moreover, rising awareness of the benefits offered by hydroponics is also projected to support the growth of global hydroponics market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Also, facilities such as less fertilizer utilization, less water requirement, and overall reduced cost of irrigation are few more reasons that are likely to support the growth of the global hydroponics market in the projected time frame.

Hydroponic techniques can save vegetation from various diseases that can seriously affect the health of the consumers. This is another factor that is favoring the expected growth of global hydroponics market.

Furthermore, the variety of vegetation that can be cultivated with the help of this technique is also a factor that is likely to support the growth of global hydroponics market in the forecast of 2017 to 2025.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Hydroponics Market (Vegetable - Cucumber, Lettuce, Spinach, Peppers, and Tomatoes; Distribution Channel - Modern Trade (Hypermarket and Supermarket), Grocery Stores, Unorganized Small Stores, Whole Food and Specialty Stores, and Bulk Suppliers and Distributors; Origin - Natural and Organic and Conventional; Farming - Indoor Farming and Outdoor Farming) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025.”

The global hydroponics market is segmented on the basis of:

Vegetable Cucumber Lettuce Spinach Peppers Tomatoes

Distribution Channel Modern Trade Hypermarket Supermarket Grocery Stores Unorganized Small Stores Whole Food and Specialty Stores Bulk Suppliers and Distributors

Origin Natural Organic Conventional

Farming Indoor Farming Outdoor Farming



Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



