Global Pilates and Yoga Studios Market to reach $215.81 billion by 2025: AMR

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pilates and yoga studios market held $87.92 billion in 2017, and is expected to garner $215.81 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, competitive scenario, key segments, top winning strategies, and leading market players.

Surge in awareness regarding physical and mental health, increase in disposable income in developing countries, and rise in prominence of activities promoting physical fitness drive the growth in the global pilates and yoga studios market. However, high cost of design and scarcity of skilled personnel hinder the market growth. On the other hand, new marketing strategies and development innovative activities would offer new opportunities in the near future.

Yoga classes segment to maintain its lead status by 2025

Based on activity, the yoga classes segment is projected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, it accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its lead status by 2025. This is due to the increase in adoption of yoga for balancing the stress of daily routine. Yoga does not only decrease levels of anxiety and depression but also hinders the onset of chronic diseases including obesity & diabetes.

Asia-Pacific to grow at the fastest during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025. Moreover, it is expected register more than one-third of the market share in terms of revenue by 2025. This is attributed to the increase in consumer spending on wellbeing, health, and fitness across countries including India and China. The report also analyzes Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Leading market players

The leading players analyzed in the research include Alona Pilates, Body&Soul yoga club(china), Authentic Pilates Ltd, Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio, CORE PILATES, Flex Studio, Fitness Unlimited, Pilates Plus LLC, M Pilates+Yoga, and Studio Pilates & Yoga, LLC. They have adopted various strategies including collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

