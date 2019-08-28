Investorideas.com releases a snapshot reporting on the continued growth in both product development and availability in the CBD pet product market

American Premium Water Corporation (Other OTC:HIPH)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBD Pet Products Create New Breed of Cannabis Consumer - (OTC: $HIPH) (OTC: $LRSV) (OTC: $MJNA) (OTC: $EDXC)Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cannabis and pet stocks releases a snapshot reporting on the continued growth in both product development and availability in the CBD pet product market as more companies enter the space and consumer awareness and demand increase.Read the full article on Investorideas.comIn a recent news article, “In the U.S., sales of CBD products for all species are approaching US$500 million, reported David Lummis, lead pet market analyst for Packaged Facts, in a column in Pet Product News. Citing data reported by the Washington Post, he said those sales are projected to soar to as much as US$22 billion by 2024.”American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) today announced that its Lynks CBD Pet Water, a joint venture with Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV) is now available for sale on SingleSeed.com. The Company is launching Lynks CBD a day earlier than the previously announced date of August 29th. The CBD used in this product is hemp-derived.American Premium Water Corporation CEO, Ryan Fishoff stated “I’m happy to announce that Lynks CBD Pet Water is now available for sale on SingleSeed.com! This product was fast tracked for development in the spring, and we were able to deliver it early! Beverages designed for pets has been an overlooked category in the pet space. There are very few pre-packaged waters designed for pets available in the marketplace, and certainly none that are infused with our proprietary Hydro Nano CBD technology. I am confident that Lynks CBD will quickly establish itself as the market leader in the pet sector. We’re really excited that the Company now has a product to enter the pet market, one of the largest consumer markets in the world.”Rene Lauritsen, CEO of LinkRes Pets commented, “Today is a great day for our Company. We are excited to expand our offerings for pets and enter the pet beverage market. This product is quite revolutionary; there aren’t many pet beverages on the market, and we are quite confident we will be able to grab significant market share with this product. We have received a number of inquiries from retailers looking to carry this product; I look forward to working with Ryan and his team on fully developing the distribution strategy for Lynks CBD Pet Water.”The company also recently attended SuperZoo, the most-attended pet industry show in North America, in Las Vegas, August 20-22.Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), recently announced that its subsidiary HempMedshas released its Hemp for Pets pet cannabidiol (CBD) product line in celebration of National Dog Day.CBD Unlimited, Inc., formerly known as Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, recently exhibited at SuperZoo.At SuperZoo, the Company exhibited its veterinarian-approved Phyto-Bites and Soft Chew CBD pet products which are THC-free, neither heated nor baked, and involve a dual-delivery method to provide effective and safe absorption. CBD Unlimited looks forward to continuing to promote this unique product line and highlighting the benefits that cats and dogs can receive from CBD.While CBD products may remain in somewhat of a grey area legally, consumer demand is driving this industry forward with the pet segment taking up a larger and larger segment. People love their pets and it seems most pet owners want the option of quality CBD pet products, and through some companies recent developments, they're now having more and more options to choose from. 