Chief Martech Officer Becomes a GOLD HubSpot Certified Agency Partner

Chief Martech Officer - HubSpot Agency Experts Nicole Pereira, Founder, Chief Martech Officer - HubSpot Agency Experts HubSpot Agecny Gold Tiered Partner Badge

“Chief Martech Officer holds the bar high when it comes to delivery and client success. With a depth of HubSpot experience, they’ve built a model that is poised to grow beyond the Gold Tier.” — HubSpot Channel Consultant - Alex Desnoyers

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief Martech Officer announced that it has reached GOLD tiered status as a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner . HubSpot, leading growth platform, works hand-in-hand with agency partners to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.Of the announcement, HubSpot Channel Consultant Alex Desnoyers said, “Chief Martech Officer holds the bar high when it comes to delivery and client success. With a depth of HubSpot experience, they’ve built a model that is poised to grow beyond the Gold Tier. We’re thrilled to have them pushing our program forward, and are excited to see them continue to grow as a business that helps others grow better.”With a hyper-focus on offering highly technical HubSpot Consulting Services , veteran entrepreneur and founder Nicole Pereira, has used her reputation as a HubSpot Expert to continue to grow and expand Chief Martech Officer, her most recent agency brand. Most notably, she is known for:Being ranked the #6 HubSpot Power User on growth.org (formally inbound.org)Being featured in the current HubSpot Email Marketing Certification video as a Lead Generation ExpertLaunching the first Super HUG (HubSpot User Group) in San DiegoSince officially launching as an agency in January of 2019, Chief Martech Officer has grown exponentially - month after month. They were first recognized for their record-breaking time to a Silver tiered HubSpot Certified Agency Partner in early 2019 and in less than 6 months has achieved Gold status - the third-highest HubSpot Partner Program.About Chief Martech Officer:Chief Martech Officer is a remote agency that is hyper-focused on only servicing companies that plan to use or currently have HubSpot. Chief Martech Officer’s team members have been assisting businesses with their HubSpot platforms since 2013.When working with Chief Martech Officer you gain a HubSpot Expert who is invested in being the most efficient and strategic HubSpot resource for your business.About HubSpot:HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 56,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.###



