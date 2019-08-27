GIRLGAMER World Finals to be Held in Dubai
World Finals will be held at the Meydan Grandstand in Dubai, UAE Other regional events will be held in South Korea, Spain and BrazilDUBAI, UAE, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning GIRLGAMER Esports Festival, organized by Evoloop and presented by Grow uP
eSports, established a strategic partnership with Meydan One, a pioneering, next-generation lifestyle and
retail destination currently under development in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Galaxy Racer
Esports to host the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival World Finals.
The World Finals will be held at the Meydan Grandstand from December 12th to 14th. This is the last stage of
the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival World Tour, which will have worldwide qualifying stages in South
Korea, Spain and Brazil, after the Australian event that took place in June.
“We are very enthusiastic about bringing our event to Dubai and incredibly happy to have found such
amazing partners to join us in the mission towards inclusivity. Diversity is at the heart of everything we do,
and the GIRLGAMER World Finals will help bring global attention to the incredible gender equality work
being done in the region. We also hope to inspire the young generation to grow up more inclusively and
parents to develop better relationships with their children”, Fernando Pereira, organizer of the
GIRLGAMER Esports Festival.
“This is a very exciting and proud moment for us. To be partnering with GIRLGAMER to bring one of the
world’s most exciting, and forward-thinking esports concepts to the Middle East is a real honour, and
something that exemplifies the DNA of Meydan One and solidifies our commitment to the ever-growing
world of esports”, says Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Vice President, Meydan Malls.
Team Carnage was the winner of the Oceania qualifier that was held in Sydney, Australia, a successful event
that reached 1.3 million unique viewers worldwide via local coverage and the streaming platforms Huya,
Twitch and Mixer.
The remaining qualifying regionals will host the best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and League
of Legends (LOL) teams from Asia, Europe and LATAM:
- Seoul, South Korea, on September 8th
- Madrid, Spain, on September 28th and 29th
- São Paulo, Brazil, on October 5th and 6th
The GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL World Finals will also feature a business conference that includes
talks by established international industry leaders, awareness panel discussions, meet & greets with pro
players, and the GIRLGAMER Awards ceremony, a celebration of the industry’s most inspiring women.
Organized by Evoloop and presented by Grow uP eSports, the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival is an exciting
event focused on celebrating women’s competitiveness in video games, as well as a platform to promote
women empowerment, having been awarded as the “Best Esports Festival” at the FestX Awards in 2018.
This year the event has partnered with Critical Hit Entertainment in Australia, ROX Gaming in South Korea,
BBL e-SPORTS in Brazil, and Movistar Riders in Spain, to expand globally, while being proudly supported
by Logitech G.
Evoloop is an Esports Agency with a global mindset, established in Hong Kong. With a management team that has many years of
esports know-how and industry relations, Evoloop hosts competitive tournaments and business conferences, while also offering
esports-related services such as event organizing and strategy consultancy.
Grow uP eSports is a non-profit organization founded in 2002, now based in Portugal and Macau, with the mission of promoting
esports activities in a healthy and responsible way. Grow uP supports its competing teams, manages talent, organizes tournaments
and seminars, while helping brands to reach the millennial audience through innovative marketing strategies.
Meydan One is a multifunctional entertainment, leisure and retail destination taking shape in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al
Maktoum City in Dubai, UAE. Set to span a built-up area of nearly 1.5 million square metres, Meydan One will combine worldclass
infrastructure and design with unique attractions. A next-generation destination where design, entrepreneurship and
innovation converge, Meydan One will feature immersive lifestyle and retail offerings that incorporate the latest technologies.
