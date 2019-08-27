GIRLGAMER World Finals to be Held in Dubai

World Finals will be held at the Meydan Grandstand in Dubai, UAE Other regional events will be held in South Korea, Spain and Brazil

DUBAI, UAE, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning GIRLGAMER Esports Festival, organized by Evoloop and presented by Grow uPeSports, established a strategic partnership with Meydan One, a pioneering, next-generation lifestyle andretail destination currently under development in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Galaxy RacerEsports to host the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival World Finals.The World Finals will be held at the Meydan Grandstand from December 12th to 14th. This is the last stage ofthe GIRLGAMER Esports Festival World Tour, which will have worldwide qualifying stages in SouthKorea, Spain and Brazil, after the Australian event that took place in June.“We are very enthusiastic about bringing our event to Dubai and incredibly happy to have found suchamazing partners to join us in the mission towards inclusivity. Diversity is at the heart of everything we do,and the GIRLGAMER World Finals will help bring global attention to the incredible gender equality workbeing done in the region. We also hope to inspire the young generation to grow up more inclusively andparents to develop better relationships with their children”, Fernando Pereira, organizer of theGIRLGAMER Esports Festival.“This is a very exciting and proud moment for us. To be partnering with GIRLGAMER to bring one of theworld’s most exciting, and forward-thinking esports concepts to the Middle East is a real honour, andsomething that exemplifies the DNA of Meydan One and solidifies our commitment to the ever-growingworld of esports”, says Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Vice President, Meydan Malls.Team Carnage was the winner of the Oceania qualifier that was held in Sydney, Australia, a successful eventthat reached 1.3 million unique viewers worldwide via local coverage and the streaming platforms Huya,Twitch and Mixer.The remaining qualifying regionals will host the best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and Leagueof Legends (LOL) teams from Asia, Europe and LATAM:- Seoul, South Korea, on September 8th- Madrid, Spain, on September 28th and 29th- São Paulo, Brazil, on October 5th and 6thThe GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL World Finals will also feature a business conference that includestalks by established international industry leaders, awareness panel discussions, meet & greets with proplayers, and the GIRLGAMER Awards ceremony, a celebration of the industry’s most inspiring women.Organized by Evoloop and presented by Grow uP eSports, the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival is an excitingevent focused on celebrating women’s competitiveness in video games, as well as a platform to promotewomen empowerment, having been awarded as the “Best Esports Festival” at the FestX Awards in 2018.This year the event has partnered with Critical Hit Entertainment in Australia, ROX Gaming in South Korea,BBL e-SPORTS in Brazil, and Movistar Riders in Spain, to expand globally, while being proudly supportedby Logitech G.# # #Evoloop is an Esports Agency with a global mindset, established in Hong Kong. With a management team that has many years ofesports know-how and industry relations, Evoloop hosts competitive tournaments and business conferences, while also offeringesports-related services such as event organizing and strategy consultancy.Grow uP eSports is a non-profit organization founded in 2002, now based in Portugal and Macau, with the mission of promotingesports activities in a healthy and responsible way. Grow uP supports its competing teams, manages talent, organizes tournamentsand seminars, while helping brands to reach the millennial audience through innovative marketing strategies.Meydan One is a multifunctional entertainment, leisure and retail destination taking shape in Mohammed Bin Rashid AlMaktoum City in Dubai, UAE. Set to span a built-up area of nearly 1.5 million square metres, Meydan One will combine worldclassinfrastructure and design with unique attractions. A next-generation destination where design, entrepreneurship andinnovation converge, Meydan One will feature immersive lifestyle and retail offerings that incorporate the latest technologies.



