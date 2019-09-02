New Free Online Dating Site Brings Able-Bodied and Disabled Singles Together

Founder of LoveAbility, Jerrica Mah, with her friend who inspired it all

LoveAbility.org launches online, a free dating and friend finding service designed to make love accessible for people with disabilities.

UNITED STATES, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspired by her friend who has a disability, entrepreneur Jerrica Mah decided to develop an inclusive disabled dating and friend finding site that brings people of all abilities together. LoveAbility is a free community designed to comfortably bring together disabled singles and able-bodied individuals in one place––whether users are looking for a serious romantic relationship or new friendships. LoveAbility.org uses their online platform to help people overcome their preconceptions about disabilities. Their focus is on highlighting people with disabilities for who they really are beyond their disability, but it is not just a disabled dating site. “Essentially, it is a mainstream dating site that is accessible, much like a building that has proper ramps,” explains Mah. “Our blog is also used to bridge the gap between able-bodied and disabled singles by answering questions and teaching proper dating etiquette when disabilities are involved.” Their ads, blogs, and unique site features are designed to properly represent people with disabilities in a modern world.LoveAbility is committed to helping their members find love through romance and friendship by making their site completely free. That’s right, there are no trial periods, no subscriptions, and no contracts. It is free to join and free to stay. All members can utilize the community's search filters, events page, chat room, and more. Members can even organize community events and meet-ups and post them on the LoveAbility event page.The free online dating site and find a friend service is currently available to users within the United States and is mobile friendly for any handheld device. To join the free online community, visit LoveAbility.org.About the Founder:LoveAbility is founded by Jerrica Mah. A California native, the entrepreneur is an army wife who moves around the country with her husband and two kids. She graduated from UC Davis in 2007 and worked for her family business until becoming a housewife in 2015. Inspired by her lifelong friend, Mah started developing LoveAbility in 2017.



