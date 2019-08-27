Schell Brothers Project Kudos Bus visits A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children

/EIN News/ -- Rehoboth Beach, DE, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Project Kudos Bus Spreads Good Vibes at A.I. Dupont Radiothon



August 2019





WHAT:

Forever Media radio stations will broadcast live for two days, sharing inspirational stories about patients at A.I. Dupont Hospital. Schell Brothers will act as title sponsor for this event through its ‘spread good vibes’ campaign, Project Kudos. Project Kudos was founded in 2018 and is all about telling someone they’re amazing, and feeling awesome about it. It’s about positivity and spreading good vibes. For over a year now, the Kudos Bus has traveled around Southern Delaware and the Richmond area in an effort to spread that positivity. The Bus will make an apperance at the Radiothon in September.

WHY:

As we watched the positive effects of giving kudos manifest themselves amongst our team at Schell Brothers, we thought, why not create a movement? In a world with so much negativity festering, we want to throw out as much positivity as we can muster and watch it grow. By helping spread the wonderful stories of the patients at A.I. Dupont, we are doing just that.





WHEN:

September 4th

9am-11am

A.I. Dupont Hospital





We challenge you to hop on this crazy ride with us and help make someone’s day a little brighter. Give a kudos to someone who deserves it. Let someone know they are awesome. Be a positive force.

Alyssa Titus Schell Brothers 3023816111 Alyssa.Titus@SchellBrothers.com



