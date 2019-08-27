Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference, September 4-5, Boston Thursday, September 5 at 10:20 am

H.C. Wainwright 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, September 9-10, New York City Monday, September 9 at 3:50 pm

Live webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website: www.opiant.com . The webcasts also will be archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose. NIDA, a division of the National Institutes of Health, describes addictive disorders as chronic relapsing brain diseases which burden society at both the individual and community levels. Opiant's first drug overdose product, NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is approved for marketing in the U.S. and Canada by its licensee, Adapt Pharmaceuticals, now owned by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. For more information visit: www.opiant.com .

CONTACTS:

For Investor Relations and Media Inquiries:

Lisa Sher

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(970) 987-2654

lsher@opiant.com

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 535-7746



