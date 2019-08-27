Radient Technologies Inc. Releases First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radient Technologies Inc. (“Radient” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), a global innovator in the industrial scale extraction and downstream processing of premium grade cannabis and hemp derivatives, has released its financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020, ending June 30, 2019. The financial statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis are available under the Company’s profile at www.SEDAR.com .



Financial Highlights:

Strong cash position:

As at June 30th, 2019 the Company had maintained a cash position of CAD $23.5 million.

Large inventory for increased future revenue generation:

As part of the Company’s business model, which will allow it to benefit from advantages related to cost, scale, and yield provided by its proprietary extraction and processing platform, Radient has secured a large inventory of cannabis biomass (valued at CAD $21.7 million), which will be processed at its Edmonton I manufacturing facility into extracts for sale to Canadian Licensed Producers. This inventory is mainly the result of Radient’s purchase of CAD $19.5 million worth of dried cannabis biomass from Canadian Licensed Producers, including Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora”), which the Company initially announced on July 8, 2019 .



. Radient has secured buyers for the majority of these extracts. Revenues earned from the sale of these extracts are expected to be in excess of the value of the current total inventory of dried cannabis biomass (CAD $21.7 million), and the Company expects this will have a meaningful positive impact on its earnings reported across fiscal Q2 2020 and/or fiscal Q3 2020. Due to various supply chain factors including shipment of biomass, product analysis and delivery of final product, the Company expects the majority of this revenue will be reported in fiscal Q3 2020.



Corporate Update:

Successful scale up of throughput at Edmonton I facility:

Since the commencement of extraction and processing activities at its Edmonton I facility (“Edmonton I”) in March 2019, Radient has begun to significantly scale up throughput batch sizes of cannabis biomass by multiples of 5x - 10x, in line with the Company’s expectations. Edmonton I has a throughput capacity of 56,0000 kg/ year of cannabis at full capacity.

Recovery and quality of cannabinoids has exceeded expectations:

Radient is pleased to report results from the scale-up at Edmonton I have proven: Cannabinoid recovery (yield) from biomass is consistently above 90%, and up to 99%. Cannabis extracts have maintained product stability, including negligible cannabinoid degradation.



Hemp processing line on track for completion:

Radient’s Edmonton II Facility (“Edmonton II”), dedicated to the extraction and downstream processing of CBD from hemp, is on track for completion at the end of calendar 2019. Upon completion, Edmonton II is expected to have an annual throughput capacity of 420,000 kg/ year of hemp.

Expansion into Germany:

Radient’s Germany facility (‘Germany”) is expected to begin initial commissioning in the second half of calendar 2020, scaling up to its full capacity of 280,000 kg of cannabis and 2.8 million kg/ year of hemp thereafter. Please refer to the subsection titled “Germany” under "Cannabis Activities” in the MD&A for further details.

Expanded throughput capacity in Canada:

Radient’s Edmonton III facility (“Edmonton III”), currently under construction, is expected to be commissioned in the second half of calendar 2020, scaling up to its full capacity of 280,000 kg of cannabis and 2.8 million kg/ year of hemp thereafter.



Upon completion of its Edmonton II, Edmonton III and Germany facilities, Radient will have a combined total annual throughput capacity of more than 600,000 kg/year of cannabis and more than 6 million kg/ year of hemp across Canada and Germany.

EU GMP compliance:

Radient is building both its Edmonton III and Germany facilities to be EU GMP compliant.

Post-Reporting:

Improved working capital via Amended Loan Facility Agreement:

The Company announced the amendment of its original loan facility with Moskowitz Capital Mortgage Fund on August 26, 2019, which increased the amount of the loan from CAD $5.5 million to $8.5 million, and extended the maturity date of the loan from November 1, 2020 to November 1, 2021.

Consumer product manufacturing:

In anticipation of upcoming changes to the Cannabis Act, which will make the production and sale of edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals legal in Canada as of October 2019, Radient has been developing a range of compounds and formulations to meet anticipated demand of its clients. In particular, Radient has been focusing on formulation development for various vaping products, edible cannabis products, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals that its clients will be introducing into the Canadian marketplace. The Company has developed vaping liquid formulations for commercialization and is preparing its manufacturing operations for the production of vaping liquids and cartridge filling, and expects the production of vaping liquid will begin in fiscal Q3 2020.

Management Commentary:

“This is a key inflection point for Radient,” Denis Taschuk, President & CEO of Radient commented. “During fiscal Q1 2020 we proved our processing and manufacturing capabilities with respect to cannabis, and subsequently acquired a large inventory of cannabis biomass in order to develop white label cannabinoid derivatives for sale to Canadian LPs. We see this as a significant turning point for Radient as a revenue generating company, and we expect this will be clearly reflected in our Q2 2020 and/ or Q3 2020 financials.”

About Radient

Radient Technologies provides industrial-scale manufacturing solutions for premium natural ingredients and products. Utilizing its patented MAP™ extraction technology, Radient delivers superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost, serving global market leaders in industries such as foods & beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. Since 2016, Radient has expanded its offerings to enter the cannabinoids market, using its proprietary platform to provide premium ingredients including those that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

SOURCE: Radient Technologies Inc.

