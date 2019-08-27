Redwood Living, Inc. to Open Two New Apartment Neighborhoods in the Dayton, Ohio Suburbs

/EIN News/ --

Aug. 27, 2019

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood), the innovative building development and property management company known for its neighborhoods of single-story apartment homes, is bringing two more of their remarkable apartment neighborhoods to the suburbs of Dayton, Ohio this fall. These new developments will be located in Miami Township and Fairborn, bringing the Redwood Advantage to even more renters in these areas. While these are technically apartment rentals, the homes built by Redwood feel more like a single-family home, even situated in a true neighborhood setting.



“Our goal is to give our residents the most comfortable living experience possible,” stated Mike VanGelder, Senior Vice President of Property Operations at Redwood. “We want our residents to be able to focus on what matters to them—whether that means doing a hobby, spending time with loved ones, or just relaxing at home. Our maintenance-free, landscaping free, relaxing experience helps give residents the freedom to live the life they deserve.”



Both new Redwood Neighborhoods will offer open floor plans varying by layout and square footage, but all including features like plank flooring, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Each apartment will even get its own patio, perfect for grilling, entertaining and relaxing. For pet lovers, these neighborhoods offer a perk not many other area apartments do: the ability to have up to three pets for one pet rent.



Both of these locations are still in the construction phase of their development, but Redwood forecasts its first residents can move in during the fall of 2019.



For more information about Redwood and its new neighborhoods in Miami Township and Fairborn, Ohio, please email marketing@byredwood.com.



About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.



