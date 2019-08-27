Livongo to Present at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced the Company will be participating in the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City. Livongo Chief Executive Officer, Zane Burke, President, Dr. Jennifer Schneider, and Chief Financial Officer, Lee Shapiro, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 12:20 pm Eastern Time at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City.



A live webcast of the presentation, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.livongo.com .

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions.

