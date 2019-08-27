Kathryn Stalmack appointed as SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Providence Service Corporation (the “Company” or “Providence”) (Nasdaq: PRSC) today announced that it has appointed Kathryn Stalmack to serve as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Providence and its subsidiary, LogistiCare Solutions, LLC (“LogistiCare”). Ms. Stalmack will be responsible for all legal matters relevant to the Company including contracting, litigation, corporate governance and regulatory compliance. Ms. Stalmack succeeds M. Chinta Gaston, who is retiring and previously served Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Providence since January 2019 and served as LogistiCare’s General Counsel since 2003.



“We are thrilled to have Kathryn join the team,” said Carter Pate, interim Chief Executive Officer. “Kathryn’s extensive experience as a corporate public company, transactional and healthcare regulatory attorney combined with her passion for the law makes her the perfect person to lead our legal team over the coming years.”

Kathryn Stalmack recently served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) since 2015, the largest independent provider of infusion and home care management solutions. Ms. Stalmack was a shareholder within the Healthcare Practice group at Polsinelli, PC and as a healthcare litigator at Donohue Brown Mathewson & Smith and Cassiday Schade & Gloor. Ms. Stalmack holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and Juris Doctor from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

About Providence and LogistiCare

The Providence Service Corporation, through its fully-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. The Company also holds a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein, including factors disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

