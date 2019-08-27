Ensemble Health Partners Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

/EIN News/ --

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed Ensemble Health Partner's Full Revenue Cycle Outsource services including Facility Patient Access, Pre-Arrival, Health Information Management, Revenue Integrity and Central Business Office services using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, Ensemble is pleased to announce that these services have been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.



Ensemble’s full revenue cycle outsource service is a partnership model in which Ensemble assumes responsibility for a client hospital or health system’s revenue cycle. Encompassing an end-to-end approach, we seek to immediately impact cash and focus on the overall financial health of the bottom line. Working together with our full outsource clients, solutions are hard-wired for long-term, sustainable improvement to the financial health of the hospital/health system.



“This designation is a testament to the proven results that Ensemble has delivered for our full outsource partners, which have consistently exceeded industry benchmarks and standards of excellence thanks to the hard work and dedication of our associates,” says Judson Ivy, CEO, Ensemble Health Partners.



“Ensemble’s team consists of hospital operators with extensive experience in all components of the revenue cycle. Our partnership model ensures that there is a continued emphasis on an exceptional patient experience. Working together with your hospital or health system, Ensemble’s approach to revenue cycle utilizes systems, people, processes and automation to achieve sustainable improvement and results system-wide.”



“We are extremely proud to have been recognized by HFMA for meeting the rigorous standards of this distinction and through the objective peer-review assessment of the quality of Ensemble’s services.”



HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.



“We’re pleased to have Ensemble Health Partners achieve their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA.



“The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."



View the Key Findings Report for a summary of Ensemble Health Partner's Full Revenue Cycle Outsource services including Facility Patient Access, Pre-Arrival, Health Information Management, Revenue Integrity and Central Business Office service offering performance.



About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care.



About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading innovator in revenue cycle management, helping healthcare providers improve financial outcomes and patient experiences with an unrivaled depth of expertise and best-in-class technologies. Ensemble offers full revenue cycle outsourcing as well as a comprehensive suite of healthcare financial management point solutions. With clients spanning the U.S. and Europe, we have been helping to improve healthcare outcomes for millions of patients while saving hundreds of millions of dollars for healthcare providers. We are committed to bringing every provider that we support to the peak of revenue cycle excellence. Our approach forges true partnerships that dive deep into the details to find solutions and deliver results that last. Recognized with multiple industry awards and as a Becker’s Healthcare Top Workplace, Ensemble is setting a new standard for provider support services - redefining the possible in healthcare by empowering people to be the difference. For more information, visit www.EnsembleHP.com.

