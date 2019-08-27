Fifth most common cancer now ranked 21st in terms of cancer research funding - Your time to help is NOW!

Register now for the Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Walk. Proceeds from this event fund bladder cancer patient support, awareness and much-needed research.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year about 9,000 Canadians will be diagnosed with bladder cancer1. It’s the 5th most common cancer in Canada – yet many Canadians have never heard of it and research into the disease falls far behind most other cancers. In fact, bladder cancer recently slipped from 19th to 21st in terms of research funding among the top cancers. We’re working hard to change that.



This September, Bladder Cancer Canada (BCC) will host the 10th Annual Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Walk. In over 20 communities across Canada, walks are organised by volunteer teams of bladder cancer patients, survivors, loved ones and other Canadians passionate about the cause.

Last year’s walk raised $600,000 nationwide, with funds going toward Bladder Cancer Canada's mission to help patients and their support teams address the day-to-day issues of this disease, increase awareness of bladder cancer among the general public and medical community, and fund research into the diagnosis, treatment and elimination of bladder cancer.

While not widely known, bladder cancer is a critical issue for Canadians. Here are the facts:

Bladder Cancer is the 5th most common cancer in Canada.

Bladder cancer is the most expensive cancer to treat because of a 60-70% recurrence rate.

Until recently, bladder cancer treatments have not experienced any significant breakthroughs. Almost 25% of the funds raised by Bladder Cancer Canada in 2018 went towards funding bladder cancer research.

It’s time to change the situation for the estimated 80,000 Canadians with bladder cancer

Getting involved in the fight against bladder cancer is simple – people of all ages can donate or register to join a walk in their area at www.bccwalk.ca. There is no cost to join, and participants receive a commemorative T-shirt of the event.

To mark Bladder Cancer Canada’s 10th anniversary, participants at the walk will be encouraged to take photos or video at the #sourfaceselfie booth and post them on social media. Visit https://bladdercancercanada.org/en/sourfaceselfie/ for details on this important awareness campaign.

Your time to help is now! Join us this September in the fight against bladder cancer.

About Bladder Cancer Canada

Founded in 2009 by bladder cancer survivors, Bladder Cancer Canada is a nationally-registered Canadian charity. Supported by a Medical Advisory Board and a Medical Research Board consisting of the top bladder cancer specialists across Canada, Bladder Cancer Canada aims to help bladder cancer patients and their support teams address the day-to-day issues of this disease, increase awareness among the general public and medical community and fund research into the diagnosis, treatment and elimination of the disease.

Since the inception of the Bladder Cancer Canada Awareness Walk in 2010, participants have raised over $3.5 million, with events now taking place in cities across the country. For more information, please visit BladderCancerCanada.org. Bladder Cancer Canada is a registered charity #836126060 RR0001.



