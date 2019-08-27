Bonnefield celebrates its fifth year as a UN-PRI signatory

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, Bonnefield’s approach to responsible investment has earned it an “A” rating from the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN-PRI) on the Strategy and Governance module. This is awarded for Bonnefield’s approach to incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its business model and practises.



Bonnefield is the first farmland investment management company in Canada to hit the five-year mark as a signatory with UN-PRI. “From the beginning responsible investing has been core to the business model,” said Tom Eisenhauer, Bonnefield’s president, “It’s an approach that has continually proven to be successful for both the farmers and investors.” Eisenhauer went on to explain that the core business involves working with progressive farm families who are focused on, not only profitability, but also longevity, both of which are characteristics that favour strong returns for investors.

Specifically, Bonnefield ranked well in the following categories: responsible investing policy, objectives and strategies, and ESG issues in asset allocation. Bonnefield became a signatory to UN-PRI in December 2014, the first farmland investment management company in Canada to do so.

About UN-PRI and Bonnefield’s latest assessment

The UN-PRI is a network of global investors committed to working together to put principles of responsible investing into practice. Signatories follow a set of six principles that protect the environment, benefit society, and promote sound governance through integrity and transparent reporting. As part of their commitment, signatories agree to an annual assessment of these principles.

About Bonnefield

Bonnefield is Canada’s foremost provider of land-lease financing for farmers, dedicated to preserving farmland for farming. We partner with progressive, growth-oriented farmers to provide farmland leasing solutions to help them grow, reduce debt and finance retirement and succession. Our investors are individuals and institutional investors who are committed to the long-term future of agriculture. Download a copy of Bonnefield’s Responsible Investment Policy here .

Contact: Allison Mitchell amitchell@bonnefield.com



