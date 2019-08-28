ICOx Innovations: Building Shareholder Value by Targeting Branded Digital Currency Market

ICOx Innovations is on a mission to become a preferred provider of all things "branded digital currency."

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICOx Innovations Inc. (OTCQB: ICOX) is heading into the back half of 2019 with solid momentum after generating one of the best quarters in its operating history. ICOx provided an informative Q2 update in July that highlighted company and partner achievements and further offered visibility into the expanding platform and partnership applications that are targeting opportunities in the branded digital currency space, a market that is expected to grow into a multi-billion dollar opportunity within the next decade.As it stands, ICOx is one of only a small handful of companies, and maybe the only publicly-traded company, that is seizing upon an early opportunity to secure its position as a meaningful provider in the sector. Powered by significant platform updates during the first half of 2019, ICOx is on their way to building an efficient services package that can position the company as a preferred provider of all things digital. In fact, ICOx may be one of the few companies that can currently bring the entire package of services needed to design, build, implement, and manage digital currencies.Several items stood out from its most recent quarterly update. And, each can bring both near and long-term value to the company.Cathio Inc. Focused on Branded Currency EfficienciesICOx is well into its development phase for Cathio Inc., a subsidiary of ICOx that is building an app and branded currency platform that can combine seamless payments with Catholic community engagement. Benefits of the app will help to facilitate access to a searchable directory, can provide users with the ability to communicate with its members, and can assist app visitors to find information so that they can align themselves with the right community. A primary purpose of the app is to connect the Catholic faithful with parishes, schools, and non-profit initiatives through an online map and directory, and also allows for personalization allowing organizations to create and manage their Cathio pages.The Cathio platform is also getting designed to offer easy access to advanced reporting tools that can generate a variety of useful financial and analytic reports for dioceses, parishes, and charities. The diverse nature and function of the organization make Cathio a perfect candidate to implement its own branded currency, and through ICOx is expecting to integrate a comprehensive and seamless platform to facilitate a closed economy that aligns with Catholic values.Cathio also announced key additions to its Board of Advisors that include former Senator Rick Santorum (former US Republican Presidential candidate) and Ambassador Jim Nicholson (former US Ambassador to the Holy See - Vatican).Progress Made With BitRail, FreedomCoin, and RYDE HoldingsThe second-quarter update also highlighted the growth for its already signed partners, BitRail, and FreedomCoin. Showing similar momentum to Cathio, strong progress was made toward integrating a regulated blockchain payment platform for stablecoins. BitRail is already well-positioned for growth after signing FreedomCoin, a coin that is serving a community of 4.7M registered users transacting over $650M annually. There is some speculation that the growth rate for FreedomCoin may ultimately position the asset to become one of the most retail-transacted cryptocurrencies in the US in the next 12 months.A big note of encouragement from the Q2 update came from another ICOx partner, RYDE Holdings Inc., the operator of the KODAKOne Platform. What may become a strong case study for ICOx, RYDE announced that for the first time in its operating history the company emerged as a revenue-producing business.RYDE Holding Inc. currently serves more than 22 customers live on the KODAKOne Post-Licensing Platform (PLP) that produces daily revenues for their clients. RYDE Holding Inc. also announced a partnership agreement with Image Protect, adding that it is targeting a goal to add 75 additional customers on the KODAKOne PLP in the coming months.For each of the partnerships above, ICOx is expected to benefit from development fees, integration fees, management fees, and a potential equity interest in the venture.ICOx Innovations Intends To Mint Currency for BrandsICOx is dually listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB, making them a fully regulated, compliant, and transparent company. And, in an industry mired with potential fraud, that position may become an important factor for potential clients that are in the market to join the digital revolution.The back half of this year may bring more growth as a growing number of companies are looking to create new branded blockchain economies powered by their own branded digital currencies. Each new client can bring quick gains, with the potential for each joint venture to generate up to $2 million in product development fees. On an equity front, ICOx can benefit from recurring transaction-based fees, referral fees, and ongoing consulting fees by inking deals that provide them with an ownership stake in the venture.Not only can ICOx grow quickly, but the company can point to successful case studies that demonstrate the value of their services. Those will come in handy as companies like Facebook, JP Morgan, and IBM all have shown their interest in developing the branded digital technology. Major banks are also said to be evaluating the importance of branded currency, with banks in South Korea and Brazil reportedly developing their own coins. And, many are under the impression that's just the beginning. Some analysts in the market see a scenario where hundreds of companies and financial institutions are already evaluating the possibility to utilize branded digital currency to build out individual economies.Now, with ICOx attacking the back half of 2019, the momentum at ICOx is picking up steam. The company appears to be taking advantage of additions to its management team, is showing momentum from a growing partnership list, and is positioned as one of the few regulated providers in the space. And, by being an early services provider to an industry that can generate demand from thousands of potential clients, ICOx has great potential to emerge as one of the elite providers in the sector.

