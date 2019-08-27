Corizon Health Selected as Healthcare Partner for St. Clair County Jail

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health recently was selected in a competitive bidding process to provide healthcare services to offenders in the St. Clair County Jail in Port Huron, Mich. Healthcare services at the facility, which houses approximately 500 inmates on average, were previously provided by a local hospital. The new contract begins Sept. 1 and runs for three years.



The St. Clair partnership further expands Corizon’s longstanding presence in Michigan, where the company currently serves four other jails---in the counties of Saginaw, Kent, Calhoun, and Genesee—and also is the longtime healthcare partner for the Michigan Department of Corrections, serving patients in 34 correctional facilities spread across the state.

In reviewing the selection process, county officials said the Corizon contract, provides staff and services at the jail that are not currently on site, and the county anticipates the contract has the potential to help reduce the rate of growth in some of the biggest healthcare costs at the jail — including ancillary services, such as off-site medical visits. New services will include having a registered nurse on site more than 40 hours and five days a week, as well as telemedicine for contact with physicians, and mental health care services.

“We are very pleased to welcome Corizon Health as our new inmate health care provider,” said Sheriff Tim Donnellon. “Corizon Health is a nationally known company that will be able to provide high quality health care services to those inmates who are incarcerated in our facility.”

Joe Pino, senior vice president for community corrections at Corizon, said, “We are delighted to launch this partnership with St. Clair County and look forward to working with Sheriff Donnellon and the department to improve services for inmates and reduce recidivism.”

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com .

