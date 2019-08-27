Live Cell Imaging Market To Reach USD 3.76 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Live Cell Imaging Market Size – USD 1.86 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.1%, Live Cell Imaging Industry Trends – Product launches and research for Technological progressions

Based on the analysis, the global live cell imaging market was valued at USD 1.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.76 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1%. A technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained from imaging systems such as high content screening systems and microscopes is termed live cell imaging. Live cell imaging techniques allow scientists to observe cell structures and processes in real time, and over time. Moreover, the spatial resolution of light microscopy allows observing subcellular structures, by using a range of fluorescent probes. Besides, since live cell imaging is less prone to experimental artifacts, it usually provides more reliable and relevant information than fixed cell microscopy. The observation of dynamic changes provides more insight into the operations of a cell than a snapshot provided by imaging fixed cells. Live-cell imaging chambers must fulfill a variety of requirements in order to be successfully employed in experiments. Live cell imaging has wide areas of application and it can be used to comprehend active processes and cellular structures. Live cell imaging is also used for the study of study cellular integrity, protein trafficking, enzyme activity, localization of molecules, exocytosis and endocytosis among others.

Factors acting as market drivers include, the live cell imaging technique that is gradually being applied by pharmaceutical companies to develop personalized medicine and the pharmaceutical companies are progressively using live cell imaging in research and development in order to develop new medicines. Moreover, live cell imaging is better, relevant and reliable than fixed cell microscopy. On the other hand, lack of availability of skilled professionals and high content screening systems may hinder the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease is predictable to increase by 57% by the year 2020. Increasing prevalence of chronic disease demanding higher & quicker diagnostic facilities boost the growth of live cell imaging market

Based on the product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumable, and software used in live cell imaging. Instrument segment dominated the market with market share of roughly 39.1%, which was followed by the consumables

North American market will dominate the market due to investments and funding available for research in this field is the key driver in this region. North America held largest market share of 43.8% in the year 2018 and will continue to dominate the live cell imaging market during the forecast period

Merck launched a new microfluidic system, CellASIC ONIX2, intended to be used for live cell imaging. The product is perceived to offer better cell manipulation techniques and stable imaging conditions. Such product launches are likely to prosper the growth of live cell imaging market

Asia Pacific registered highest CAGR of 10.2% due to rising awareness regarding cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases along with initiatives taken by the governments in the region to encourage the treatment of the disease

Owing to the increasing number of researchers working on molecular interaction networks, cell biology dominated the application segment with a market share of around, 43.3%

Ranging in complexity from the simple preparation of a sealed coverslip on a microscope slide to sophisticated perfusion chambers that enable tight control of virtually all environmental variables, culture chambers are designed to allow living specimens to be observed with minimal invasion at high resolution

Live-cell imaging chambers are produced in a wide variety of configurations that often utilize entirely different technologies for maintaining the specimen at a constant temperature. For instance, chambers featuring coverslips that are heated with a conductive coating usually produce superior thermal consistency across the glass surface

Key players in the live cell imaging market include Carl Zeiss, Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, PerkinElmer and Molecular Devices

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global live cell imaging market on the basis of product type, application, technology end use, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Instruments Microscopes Cell analyzers Image capturing

Consumables

Software

Other

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cell Biology

Stem Cells

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

Other

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET)

Time lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP)

High content screening (HCS)

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

