Global Surgery Tables Market Anticipated to Register a CAGR of 3.7% Over 2018-2026 - Growing Volume & Complexity of Surgeries are Increasing the Demand for Multifunctional Surgery Tables

The global surgery tables market was valued at US$ 790.9 Mn in 2017 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2026.



The global market for surgery tables is poised to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, owing growing investment in the healthcare sector across the globe due to the rising volume of surgeries and growing burden of chronic diseases worldwide. Growing cases of traumatic injuries are also resulting in the rise of surgeries thereby driving the demand for surgery tables.



Surgery tables with the ability to position patients differently for various procedures are being developed. Development is driven considering human factors such as the height of patients and bariatric and pediatric surgical tables are being introduced. A growing number of outpatient surgical procedures have increased the need for tables that handle a variety of position/procedures and becoming a significant part of any healthcare system. Moreover, surgery tables are equipped with a radiolucent feature to enable C-arm imaging and interventional procedures.



These features considered as premium features a decade ago has now become standard offering owing to technological advancement and significance of interventional surgical procedures in better patient outcome. Enhancements have not been limited to surgery tables. Numerous table accessories and designs facilitate patient safety in specialty procedures. For instance, table pads are being made of materials to minimize and eliminate pressure sores in patients.



In terms of product type, specialty surgery tables held the largest share in the global surgery tables market owing to growing demand for specialized operating tables for procedures such as neurology, orthopedics, cardiology, bariatric and pediatric procedures.



Neurosurgical tables hold a significant share in the market owing to advancement in neurosurgery. Neurovascular procedures involving diagnostic and therapeutic surgery is continuously increasing. Hybrid operating rooms for neurological procedures are increasing owing to the sensitivity of the procedures. Orthopedic surgery tables are expected to exhibit an attractive growth rate during the forecast period on account of growing orthopedic surgeries in the outpatient department and ambulatory surgical centers.



In terms of geography, North America dominated the global surgery tables market. Factors such as the growing number of hybrid operating rooms in the region, higher cost of surgical tables, technological advancements are driving the market in North America.



The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to growth in healthcare infrastructure in the region. A surge in the number of hospitals development and automated/powered surgical facilities are facilitating the growth of the market. Skyrocketing foreign investments and ventures in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea are the major growth drivers of the region.



The key players currently engaged in surgery tables market include Steris Plc., Skytron LLC, Stryker Corporation, Mizuho OSI, Getinge-Maquet Group, Trumpf Group, Schaerer Medical USA, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Elekta AB, Invacare Corp among others.



Key Market Movements

Growing volume and complexity of surgeries increasing the demand for multifunctional surgery tables

Growing demand for hybrid surgical tables equipped with imaging accessories and an ability for integrated surgeries to drive the market

The growing healthcare sector in developing economies surge the demand for surgery tables in the region

