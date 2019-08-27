Fly Ash Market To Reach USD 6.86 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Fly Ash Market Size – USD 4.13 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.6%, Fly Ash Industry Trends – new research in chemicals and composition are the trends in Fly Ash Market

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased usage of fly ash into concrete and its corrosion resistance properties as well as alkali-silica reactivity is expected to increase demand for the product.

The global Fly Ash Market was valued at USD 4.13 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.86 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Fly Ash Market is driven by the growth of construction industry, increasing infrastructure, development of road, rules and regulations for handling fly ash and increasing focus on the use of environment-friendly products. Infrastructure Development plays major role for the growth of the fly ash market. Fly ash is also known as pulverized fuel ash which is a coal combustion byproduct that is composed of the fine particles of burned fuel that are driven out from the coal-fired boilers together with the flue gases.

Population in the world is registered to grow at a rate of 1.07% per year in the year 2018-2019. Increase in population hikes the demand for the electricity. Fly Ash is a byproduct of coal-fired electric generating plant. The main source of electrical energy generation is coal-fired power plants. They are accounted for about 40% of the worldwide electricity production. Portland cement, manufacture of fly ash bricks, as a soil stabilization material, as component in geopolymers, roller compacted concrete dams are the major applications of fly ash. Globally construction in increasing significantly, which is generating demand for the building material like cement, concrete, bricks, iron steel and etc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Type F segment dominant the fly ash market. Type F is registered with the CAGR of 6.7%. It is growing high due to the properties such as resistance to sulfate attack, Low Cost, high workability makes it popular in the market of fly ash

Coal-fired electricity production falls from 2013 to 2016 due to the major boom in renewable energy. It is expected that China's coal powered generating electricity increase to 1300 GW by 2020, from 960 GW in 2016, despite official plans to limit that growth to 1100 GW

India has a road network of over 5,903,293 KM it is the second largest road network in the world. The national highways in India has expanded from 70,934 km in 2010-11 and reaches to 101,011 km in 2015-16

Population in the world is currently growing at a rate of around 1.07% per year in the year 2018-2019. Increase in population generates demand for the electricity, this helps in growth of the fly ash market

Key participants include Boral Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V, Lafarge North America Inc, Separation Technologies LLC, Charah Inc., Aggregate Industries, FlyAshDirect, Ashtech, Salt River Materials Group, Sephaku Cement Ltd, Titan America LLC

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Fly Ash Market on the basis of Type, End-use and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Type F

Type C

By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bricks & Blocks

Portland Cement & Concrete

Road Construction

Agriculture

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

