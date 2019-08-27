$255Mn+ In-Ear Radio Communication Headset Market Outlook, 2024 - Advancements in Communication Technologies & Growing Traction in Houses of Worship Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Ear Radio Communication Headset Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers market sizing and growth prospects of the in-ear radio communication headset market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the in-ear radio communication headset market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The global in-ear radio communication headset market is expected to reach more than $255 million by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 5% during 2018-2024.



The increasing demand for radio headphones from military segment, advancements in communication technologies, and the growing traction of in-ear radio communication headsets in places of worship are some of the prominent factors expected to drive the in-ear radio communication headset market during the forecast period.



The rise in the global construction market, which is led by the US, China, and India, is expected to augur well for both active and passive hearing protection devices. The growing awareness of noise-induced hearing loss in developing markets, including India and China, is likely to bode well for lower-priced passive hearing protection device manufacturers.



The promotion of health and safety practices at workplaces is driving the in-ear radio communication headset market. Hence, the growing focus to prevent occupational hazards and injuries is boosting the market for hearing protection devices. Further, innovations in the manufacturing sector and advancements in headphones technology are expected to boost the in-ear radio communication headset market worldwide.



Market Segmentation



This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by design, types, function, end-users, and geography. Advancements in manufacturing technology and the incorporation of innovative features such as high-fidelity audio delivery, radio communication, and active hearing protection capabilities are increasing the dominance of the both ear segment.



The both ear segment constituted the maximum market share of the in-ear radio communication headset market in 2018. The increased demand from public safety and hospitality segments is the primary driver for the growth of single-ear headsets. Technical enhancements are expected to drive the in-ear radio communication headset market during the forecast period.



A wide application of wired in-ear radio communication earpieces in the defense and public safety and industrial segments is a key reason for the high market share of the segment. Increased connectivity, minimal disruption from electromagnetic waves, and cost-effectiveness are other major drivers for the high adoption of wired in-ear headphones. Wireless radio communication headsets are finding increasing application in tactical and surveillance operations. Technology innovations are the major driver for the growth of wireless headsets.



The protective communication segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2018, the communication only segment was dominated by Europe. The growing hospitality sector is expected to boost the demand for communication only headsets. Hence, vendors are looking forward to partnerships with hotels, restaurants, and security agencies, which are further expected to drive the radio communication headset market worldwide.



The defense and public safety segment accounted for the major share of the radio communication hearing protection headset market in 2018. The prevention of false communication, reduction of low-intensity ambient noises, and an increase in situational awareness are the major factors driving the segment. The growing awareness of noise-induced hearing loss in developing markets, including India and China, bodes well for lower-priced passive hearing protection devices. APAC is expected to witness an increase in manufacturing output and growth in NIHL awareness during the forecast period.



Geography



North America holds the highest share in the in-ear radio communication headset market. The establishment of new infrastructure and manufacturing facilities as well as increased construction activities, mainly offices, and accommodation, is driving the demand for personal protective equipment and radio communication headset in the region.



The increase in construction projects and the emergence of several small and medium-scale manufacturing businesses in Germany, Poland, Italy, and France are expected to drive the revenue in the European market during the forecast period. The increasing industrial growth, the expansion of residential and commercial spaces, and the improvement in the hospitality industry are driving the demand for in-ear radio communication headset market in APAC region.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global in-ear radio communication headset market is witnessing intense competition in recent years due to the presence of several players in the market catering to a limited number of consumers. The focus is growing on the introduction of integrated intelligent or active hearing protection and radio communication headsets as it provides situational awareness as well as amplification of lower frequency sounds to the users.



Further, there is proliferation in number of vendors which are likely to enhance their product portfolio to include both protective communication headsets. The in-ear radio communication headset market vendors are expected to compete on factors such as product features and functionalities rather than price.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Design Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Function

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Personal Protection Equipment Market

7.2 In-ear Radio Communication Headsets



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increased Demand from Military Segment

8.1.2 Rising Demand for Radio Communications with Hearing Protection

8.1.3 Advancements in Manufacturing & Communication Technologies

8.1.4 Rising Demand Among Music Artists and Live Concerts

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Misfit and Discomfort Hinder Adoption

8.2.2 Complex Coupling of Radio Communication & Auditory Protection

8.2.3 High Costs Deterring Market Growth

8.2.4 Stringent Spectrum Regulations from Government

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Active Hearing Protection to Become Standard

8.3.2 Advancements in Communication Technologies

8.3.3 Growing Traction in Houses of Worship



9 Global Market Landscape

9.1 Market Overview

9.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

9.2 Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Design

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Segmentation by Design Type

10.4 Both Ears

10.5 Single Ear



11 By Product Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Segmentation by Product Type

11.4 Wired

11.5 Wireless



12 By Function

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Segmentation by Function Type

12.4 Protective Communication

12.5 Communication Only



13 By End-Users

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Segmentation by End-users Type

13.4 Defense & Public Safety

13.5 Manufacturing & Construction

13.6 Others



14 By Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview



15 North America



16 Europe



17 APAC



18 Middle-East & Africa



19 Latin America



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview

20.2 Key Vendor Analysis



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 INVISIO

21.2 Phonak

21.3 Honeywell

21.4 3M



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 CavCom

22.2 Minerva Hearing Protection

22.3 Savox Communication

22.4 Sensear

22.5 Variphone

22.6 Silynx Communication

22.7 Sensorcom

22.8 Safariland

22.9 EAR Inc

22.10 Shothunt

22.11 Otto Engineering

22.12 Adeunis Group (Vokkero)

22.13 CeoTronics

22.14 Motorola Solutions

22.15 Astra Radio Communications (ARC)

22.16 Midland Radio

22.17 Lorom

22.18 IMPACT Radio Accessories

22.19 Eartec

22.20 Clearercom

22.21 Sonic Communications

22.22 Klein Electronics

22.23 Talking Headsets

22.24 JVCKenwood



