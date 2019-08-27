Gojoy Continues Its Incredible Growth and Announces One Million Members in China

Gojoy Reaches One Million Members and USD $30 Million in Revenue in Less Than Eight Months

/EIN News/ -- SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gojoy.com , the innovative social e-commerce marketplace offering users hourly rewards through its digital asset Joy Coin, today announces it has surpassed one million members in China. The one million membership milestone is significant following the platform’s launch less than eight months ago.



Families and individuals living in lower tier cities in China are now able to purchase necessary products with savings up to 50 percent or more compared to e-commerce websites such as Alibaba, Tmall or JD.com. Additionally, Gojoy’s rewards system creates a revenue opportunity for individuals throughout China.

Since going live in January 2019, Gojoy has generated nearly USD $30 million in revenue and has distributed over USD $8 million in rewards to one million shoppers who are predominantly women living in lower tier cities.

“We believe our singular focus on our vision — to alleviate poverty through shopping — is the reason why Gojoy continues to see tremendous revenue and member growth,” said Steven Lin, CEO of Gojoy. “Gojoy is positively changing the lives of many of those living in poverty because we’ve created a business model unlike the rest; where giving back to the community from the very first transaction, on day one, is ingrained in our corporate makeup. We look forward to helping and empowering many more people across the world.”

Gojoy is the world’s first blockchain-powered social commerce business. Through the simple act of shopping on Gojoy , every shopper earns Joy Coins for each purchase they make. Coin holders receive hourly rewards which can be used to shop on Gojoy and participate in the growing success of the company.

Gojoy has earned global attention as it plans further expansion across lower tier Chinese cities. Non-U.S. users may download Gojoy on WeChat or visit the mobile browser to begin shopping and earning cash rewards. Follow Gojoy on Twitter for the latest updates @ShopGojoy .

About Gojoy:

Gojoy is the only marketplace where every vendor and shopper share in a portion of revenue, on the hour, every hour. Using blockchain technology, Gojoy created Joy Coin, a digital asset earned by shoppers with each purchase, which can be used to make purchases on Gojoy, redeemed on its platform, or exchanged for other digital assets on the CBX exchange .

Launched in December 2018, Gojoy continues to triple its membership each month with now over $8 million distributed to its shopper community. For more information visit: https://gojoy.com/en/ .

