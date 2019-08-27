ALPACA FARMER AND FIBRE ARTIST PUSHES AHEAD DESPITE THE WORST DROUGHT IN YEARS

Local alpaca farmer and fibre artist releases “Wanderer Collection” of wearable Boho inspired felted art.

GUNNING, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To many locals she’s the lady that breeds those “funny, long-necked sheep from South America”, but there’s more to this alpaca farmer than meets the eye. Melanie Knowles has been breeding alpacas on her 400 acre property, Pindari, since 2005. In 2010 she began turning her fleeces into wearable, felted products mainly slippers, scarves and outerwear.

“It has been a really hard couple of years on the farm – minimal rainfall coupled with the escalating costs of hand feeding a sixty plus herd of alpacas.

I have not lost hope with farming. The drought will break, eventually. I am determined to stay positive by working on designing and making new collections and developing my brand and website. Well-being is so important and especially so in farming communities – where livelihoods are often hinged on weather and market conditions.

The thing that I enjoy most about felt making is the feedback I get from my customers. Being able to enhance and enrich the quality of people’s lives with my products is so fulfilling.”

Alpaca is the second warmest natural fibre on the planet after cashmere. Melanie is passionate about promoting the benefits of wearing alpaca next to the skin. Her “Wanderer Collection” – will be released on September 1st on her website, Bbohe.com. This new collection features felt slippers, scarves and waistcoats all made primarily from alpaca fibre.

Why is the collection called “Wanderer”?

“I am a free spirit and a dreamer. This collection is my expression of the places I have travelled to and the places I have yet to discover. I am a bohemian at heart and this is portrayed in my designs.”

Melanie has had a long association with not for profit organisation, “Creative Gunning” and her felt work is often featured in their store in the main street of Gunning.

“Being involved with ‘Creative Gunning’ has been a great way to forge relationships with fellow artists and craftspeople in the local community and also to interact with the public when I am on duty.”



