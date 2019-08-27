Veterinary Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 5.2 billion By 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 9.2% | Market Expertz

The veterinary diagnostics market has witnessed a massive shift with the development of novel and efficient diagnostic methods that can offer results in less than a day, and in some instances, during the examination.

The Veterinary Diagnostics Market is estimated to reach the valuation of USD 5.2 billion by the year 2026. The industry is expected to deliver a CAGR of around 9.2% in the forecast duration. This report performs a thorough examination of the essential aspects of the global market to estimate the rise of the sector in the forecast years. The study examines historical data collected from the years 2016 and 2017 and considers 2018 as the base year to project the growth of the industry until the year 2026. It undertakes an in-depth analysis of the market size, demand, trends, share, revenue, and sales to derive the progress of the industry through the years. It also sheds light on the growth opportunities in the sector to help the reader formulate well-informed strategies.

The veterinary diagnostics market has witnessed a massive shift with the development of novel and efficient diagnostic methods that can offer results in less than a day, and in some instances, during the examination. Novel technologies that have recently been developed can provide better speed, cost-effectiveness, and reproducibility, among many other benefits. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is widely popular for lab-based diagnosis for the detection of nucleic acids in a clinical sample, being a more efficient choice over other methods employed for screening, especially for the virulence typing of Avian Influenza A virus. Diagnosticians have tested different versions of PCR for several tests like multiplex PCR to distinguish between clusters of different viruses responsible for diseases in swine, and Real-Time PCR nested PCR (RT-PCR) for whole-genome sequencing of pestiviruses to segregate morbillivirus for an insertion sequence analysis of Mycobacterium paratuberculosis.

The progress of molecular biology has also led to the creation of innovative diagnostic tools. The detection of particular influenza virus strain and the practice of employing gold nanoparticles are some of the recent technological advancements in the veterinary diagnostics market. Modern biotechnology has also exhibited potential for protein sequencing of the target and can enable diagnosticians to alter DNA. DNA biotechnology in animal health has proven to be effective in stimulating food production and livestock trade. The North American market is speculated to control a sizable portion of the global veterinary diagnostics market due to the increasing demand for animal-derived foods from the region, surging animal health expenditure, increasing awareness regarding pet insurance, and rising animal population. After North America, Europe is the biggest market for veterinary diagnostics.

Some of the key findings from our Veterinary Diagnostics Market forecast report:

The veterinary diagnostics market report sheds light on the essential aspects of the industry and assesses the trends observed in the historical data to provide a detailed analysis of the global market. It studies the different areas of the industry to derive a forecast for the coming years. The study segments the veterinary diagnostics industry based on technology as Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis, and others, based on animal type as Companion and Animals Livestock, and based on end-user as Point-Of-Care Testing, Research Institutes & Universities, Reference Laboratories, and Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics.

The segmentation is intended to assist the reader in the formulation of profitable business strategies for the future. The demand for the market is expected to rise in the forecast period due to the mounting population of companion animals, increasing demand for animal-derived foods, increasing instances of animal zoonotic diseases, growing need for pet insurance & escalating animal health expenditure, the increasing number of veterinary practitioners and rising level of disposable income, especially in developed economies. The study analyzes the recent trends of the business to predict the potential growth of the sector and discusses the latest developments to help readers make lucrative business decisions.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market overview:

The global veterinary diagnostics market is expected to record a stable growth rate in the forecast period. This report highlights the existing global scenario in key geographical regions that account for a significant portion of the industry. The major companies in the sector control a sizable share of the global veterinary diagnostics market. Some of the companies that have been profiled in this study include Abaxis, Inc., Biolas Health, Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., HESKA Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Zoetis Inc., Mindray Medical International Ltd., and GE Healthcare, among others.

This report also offers a competitive analysis of the veterinary diagnostics market to give a holistic view of the individual positions of the companies and the possible impact the new entrants may have on the valuation of the industry. The market has been established in numerous regions, although this report considers the information and trends relating to some critical areas for an in-depth analysis. The geographies covered here are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report also focuses on the recent development of the industry and the surge in demand for the veterinary diagnostics market that can be expected in the forecast years. This study also offers the drivers and restraints of the market to help the reader devise better investment strategies.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Monoethylene Glycol market on the basis of key players, technology type, animal type, end use and region:

Leading players of Veterinary Diagnostics Market include:

Abaxis, Inc.

Agfa Healthcare Neogen Corporation

Biolas Health, Inc.

bioMrieux SA

GE Healthcare

HESKA Corporation

IDEXX laboratories, Inc.

IDvet

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

QIAGEN

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VCA Inc.

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

Market has been divided by Animal Type as:

Companion Animals

Livestock

Market has been divided by End-user as:

Point-Of-Care Testing

Research Institutes & Universities

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Market has been divided by Technology as:

Clinical Biochemistry

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Urinalysis

Others

Market has been segmented by Region as:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

