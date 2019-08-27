Global Semiconductors Market Analysis Report, 2019 - AI is Going to Emerge as the Next New Catalyst for at Least the Coming Decade

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analyzing the Global Semiconductors Industry 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The year 2019 is a year of contraction for the global semiconductor industry, especially surrounded by intense economic uncertainties stemming from the US-China trade war. However, from 2020, the industry is again poised for strong growth as artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly adding to global demand.

With technological innovation happening at a breakneck speed worldwide, the semiconductor industry is also no exception to this, and it can look forward to significant growth in the coming years following a rather weak 2019.



In 2018, global semiconductor sales stood at a total of US$ 481 billion, and over the coming four years, sales are expected to keep growing (albeit at a slower rate) to cross US$572 billion by the end of 2022.

Samsung, a leading player in the global semiconductor industry, has recently undertaken a massive capital spending on its semiconductor division and this is expected to drive overcapacity in the memory segment, likely causing a fall in sales of memory products in 2019. Nevertheless, 2020 will witness a recovery of the sector once again.



The global semiconductor industry is expected to be massively driven by the demand for chips that are related to the booming artificial intelligence sector. Much of this demand is likely to emerge from the industrial and automotive markets, with the automotive market expected to grow the fastest through 2022.



The introduction of the 5G technology and its growth in emerging markets is going to drive the use of semiconductors in the communications market while the continuing growth of video game consoles and handhelds, TVs, and digital set-top boxes will continue to drive the need for semiconductors in the consumer electronics markets. Growth in optoelectronic chips is also expected to remain healthy.



Asia Pacific will continue to lead the global semiconductor market and will remain the most significant contributor to the industry revenues. China is currently the biggest purchaser and importer of chips, and the development of the semiconductor industry is going to remain a huge priority for the Chinese government.



Overall, artificial intelligence is going to emerge as the next new catalyst for at least the coming decade for the global semiconductor market. Connectivity, sensing, and instant computing are going to be responsible for driving a dramatic demand for AI-tailored semiconductors in the coming years, with the Asia Pacific continuing to lead the industry.



Players analyzed include the industry stalwarts such as Texas Instruments, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, STMicroelectronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, amongst many others.



Key Topics Covered



A. Executive Summary



B. Introduction to the Industry

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Industry Profile

B.3 Market Size

B.4 Growth by Value

B.5 Industry Segmentation

B.6 Industry Concentration

B.7 Geographic Concentration

B.8 Globalization in the Global Semiconductors Industry



C. Product Segmentation

C.1 Overview

C.2 Passive Electronic Components

C.3 Other Components and Devices



D. Industry Cost Analysis

D.1 Industry Profit Analysis

D.2 Cost of Material Inputs

D.3 Capital Intensity

D.4 Revenue Volatility

D.5 Other Costs



E. Life Cycle Analysis



F. Regulatory Framework

F.1 Regulations

F.2 Industry Tariffs

F.3 Industry Taxes



G. Global Trade in Semiconductors & Electronic Components



H. Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

H.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

H.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

H.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

H.4 Threat of New Entrants

H.5 Threat of Substitutes



I. Factors Driving the Industry



J. Challenges Facing the Industry



K. Technological Development in the Industry



L. Competition in the Industry

L.1 Industry Competition

L.2 Global Semiconductor Industry: Market Share Analysis

L.3 Global Semiconductor Equipment Industry: Market Share Analysis



M. Analysis of Key Markets

M.1 China

M.1.1 Industry Snapshot

M.1.2 Market Growth by Value

M.1.3 Industry Segmentation

M.1.4 Industry Forecast

M.2 France

M.3 Germany

M.4 Italy

M.5 Japan

M.6 South Korea

M.7 Taiwan

M.8 United Kingdom

M.9 United States



N. Global Semiconductors Industry: Future Perspective



O. Leading Industry Players



Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Amkor Technology Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation

Avago Technologies

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Hisilicon Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

IXYS Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Macronix International Company Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Semtech Corporation

SK Hynix Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC)

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

United Microelectronics Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

