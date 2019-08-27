The Commercial Vehicle Market in India, 2019: Impact of the New Axle Load Norms - The New Norms are Expected to Have a Positive Impact on the Revenue of 6 Major Segments

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of the New Axle Load Norms on the Commercial Vehicle Industry in India, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study conducts a detailed assessment of the impact of the new axle load norms on the commercial vehicle (CV) Industry in India. The new norms, applicable from 16 July 2018, are meant to bring gross vehicle weights (GVWs) in India at par with that of other global markets. The government believes this will help restrict the vehicle population in the country, thus reducing congestion and regulating the carbon footprint of the country.

This research service discusses the key stakeholder reactions and market perception to the implementation of these norms. This research also discusses OEM action plans for product upgrades and the implementation status of regional transport offices (RTOs) across India.

The study analyzes the impact of the new axle load norms on the cement, steel, tanker (POL, edible oil and alcohol), ISO containers, auto carriers (2W/4W car carriers), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), market load, parcels & logistics, reefer, and tippers (blue metal and sand) segments. This study also analyzes the impact of the new axle load norms on the fleet owner's operation economics. It also provides key conclusions and growth opportunities for companies in this market.

Insights on the expectation of fleet owners in the CV industry regarding preferred changes in product body design and engine power have also been included as well as the new product concepts that can maximize the benefits of the new axle load norms. The base year for this study is 2018.

The implementation of the new axle load norms will have a positive impact on the revenue of fleet owners serving the cement, steel, tanker (POL, Edible Oil, and Alcohol), market load, auto carrier (2W/4W), and LPG cylinder segments.

The reefer, FMCG, parcels and logistics, tippers (blue metal and sand), auto components (tires), and LPG tanker segments will not be impacted by the implementation of the new axle load norms. The fleet operators of this segment expect a shift towards the ICV segment for better load utilization and profitability.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the impact of the new axle norms across various user segments?

What is the current RTO implementation status of the new axle load norms in India?

What is the stakeholder reaction to the new norms? What is the market perception of the impact of the change in axle load norms in India?

What are the key action plans of the key OEMs? What are their product upgradation plans?

What are the future expectations and amendments due to the new axle load norms in India?

Companies Mentioned



Ashok Leyland

Bharat Benz

TATA

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Segment-wise Impact of Axle Load Norm Application

OEMs Key Actions and Product Upgradation Plan

Market Perception of the Impact of Axle Load Norms on Product Performance and Freight

Impact of Axle Load Norms on Segment-wise Demand

2. Axle Load Norms

What are the New Truck Axle Norms?

The New Truck Axle Norms-Advisory Note w.e.f. 7th Aug'18

New Truck Axle Norms Calculation Explained-Haulage

New Truck Axle Norms Calculation Explained-Tractor Trailer

New Truck Axle Norms-Applicability and Understanding

3. Key Stakeholder Reaction and Market Perception

Key Stakeholder Reactions

Market Perception of the Impact of Axle Load Norms on Product Performance and Freight

Impact of Axle Load Norms on Segment-wise Demand

4. New Axle Load Norms-Regional Transport Office (RTO) Implementation Status

Implementation Status of New Axle Load Norms in India

5. OEMs' Key Action and Product Upgradation Plans

Product Plan/Upgrades-Tata

New Products Specification and Upgradation-TATA

Product Plan/Upgrades-Ashok Leyland

New Products Specification and Upgradation-Ashok Leyland

Product Plan/Upgrades-Bharat Benz

New Products Specification and Upgradation-Bharat Benz

OEMs' Key Actions and Product Upgradation Plans

6. Impact Analysis of Change in Axle Load Norms-Cement Segment

Value Chain-Cement Transportation Mode

Cement Segment-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used

Impact of Axle Loading Norms on Fleet Owner's Operating Economics-Sample OPECO-37/42T MAV-CEMENT (30 Ft)

Cement Segment-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norm

Cement Segment-Impact on Commercials

Cement Segment-Impact on Product Performance

Cement Segment-Preferred Product Specifications

7. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-Steel Segment

Steel-Value Chain Steel Transportation Mode

Steel Segment-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used

Steel Segment-Model Shift due to the New Axle Load Norms

Steel Segment-Impact on Commercials

Steel Segment-Impact on Product Performance

Steel Segment-Preferred Product Specifications

8. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-POL/Edible Oil/Alcohol Tanker Segment/Tanker LPG/LPG Cylinder

POL-Value Chain

Edible Oil-Value Chain

Chemical-Value Chain

Bitumen-Value Chain

LPG Tanker-Value Chain

Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle in Tanker Segment

Tanker POL/Edible Oil Segment-Model Shift due to New Axle load Norms

Tanker POL/Edible Oil Segment-Impact on Commercials

Tanker POL/Edible Oil Segment-Impact on Product Performance

Tanker POL/Edible Oil Segment-Preferred Product Specifications

Impact Analysis-LPG Cylinders

Impact Analysis-LPG Tanker/Gas Bullet

9. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-ISO Container Segment

ISO Container-Value Chain

ISO Container-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used

ISO Container Segment-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norms

ISO Container Segment-Impact on Commercials

ISO Container Segment-Impact on Product Performance

ISO Container Segment-Preferred Product Specifications

10. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-2W/4W Auto Carrier/Auto Components

Two Wheeler-Value Chain

Four Wheeler-Value Chain

Auto 2W/4W Carrier-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used

Impact of Axle Loading Norms on Fleet Owner's Operating Economics-Sample OPECO-35/30T TT-Car Carrier

Auto Component (2W/4W Carrier)-Model Shifts

Auto Component (2W/4W Carrier)-Impact on Commercials

Auto Component (2W/4W Carrier)-Impact on Product Performance

Auto Component (2W/4W Carrier)-Preferred Product Specifications

Auto Components (Tires)-Impact of Axle Load Norms

11. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-FMCG

FMCG-Value Chain

FMCG/Voluminous GoodsModal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used

FMCG-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norms

FMCG Segment-Impact on Commercials

FMCG Segment-Impact on Product Performance

FMCG Segment-Preferred Product Specifications

Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-Market Load

Market Load-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used

Market Load-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norms

Market Load Segment-Impact on Commercials

Market Load Segment-Impact on Product Performance

Market Load Segment-Preferred Product Specifications

12. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms - Parcels and Logistic

Parcels and Logistic-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used

Parcel and Logistic-Model Shift due to the New Axle Load Norms

Parcel and Logistics Segment-Impact on Commercials

Parcel and Logistics Segment-Impact on Product Performance

Parcel and Logistics Segment-Preferred Product Specifications

13. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms - Reefer

Reefer Segment-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norms

Reefer Segment-Impact on Commercials

Reefer Segment-Impact on Product Performance

Reefer Segment-Preferred Product Specifications

14. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-Tippers (Blue Metal and Sand)

Tippers (Blue Metal and Sand)-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norms

Tippers (Blue Metal and Sand)-Impact on Commercials

Tippers (Blue Metal and Sand)-Impact on Product Performance

Tippers (Blue Metal and Sand)-Preferred Product Specifications

Market's Perception of the Impact of Axle Load norms on End of Life of Product/Aggregates

15. Future Expectations/Amendments due to the Axle Load Norms

Future Expectations/Amendment due to Axle Load Norms

16. Key Conclusions and Findings

Impact of Axle Load Norms

Key Takeaways-Impact of Axle Load Norms on OEMs

Key Takeaways-Impact of Axle Load Norms on Industry Volumes

17. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-New Concept and Tubeless Tires

Growth Opportunity 2-BSVI Compliance

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

18. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

19. Appendix



