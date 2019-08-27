Global Sports Protective Equipment Material Market to Garner $1.51 Billion by 2026 at 3.5% CAGR: AMR

Rise in consumer awareness regarding health & fitness, surge in participation in sports activities, and increased prominence of national & international sports events are expected to boost the growth of the global sports protective equipment material market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “ Sports Protective Equipment Material Market by Material Type (Foam, Pads, Gels, Metals, Plastics, and Others), and Product Type (Helmet, and Other Headgear, Pads Guards, Chest Protectors, and Gloves, Protective Eyewear, and Face Protection & Mouth Guards): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”

As per the report, global sports protective equipment material market accounted for $1.14 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $1.51 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Growth in consumer awareness regarding health & fitness, rise in participation in sports activities, and prominence of national as well as international sports events have propelled the growth of the global sport protective equipment market. However, high prices and availability of low-priced counterfeit products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in trend of online retail and surge in disposable income in developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global sports protective equipment material market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type, and geography. Based on material type, the market is divided into foam, pads, gels, metals, plastics, and others. The foam segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.3% through 2026. However, the pads segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into helmet, and other headgear, pads guards, chest protectors, and gloves, protective eyewear, and face protection & mouth guards. The pads, guards, chest protectors & gloves held the largest share in 2018, garnering more than two-fifths of the market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% through 2026.

The global sports protective equipment material market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the North America region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The report provides an extensive analysis on the key market players such as Pomona Quality Foam, LLC, Zotefoams plc, Mahasach India Pvt. Ltd., Advanced Cellular Technologies (ACT), Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), GNG Group (GNG), Vista Outdoor Operations LLC. (Vista Outdoor), Xenith LLC, (Xenith), UVEX SPORTS GmbH & Co. KG (Uvex Sports), and Cameo Sports Agencies Private Limited.

