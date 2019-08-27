Worldwide Breast Implants Markets with Focus on Breast Augmentation & Breast Reconstruction - Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Implants Market with Focus on Breast Augmentation & Breast Reconstruction: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breast implants market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years, 2019-2023.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global breast implants market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The breast implants market is expected to increase due to the rising female population, a growing number of breast augmentation procedures, increased prevalence of breast cancer, escalating healthcare spending, rise in the number of women in the workforce, the surge in the disposable income, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as side effects and risk associated with the breast implant procedures, high cost of breast implants, the threat of counterfeit breast implants, etc.

The global breast implants market is highly dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of breast implants produce different types of breast implants for different purposes and applications. Further, key players of the breast implants market are Allergan plc, Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Worldwide LLC), GC Aesthetics plc, Sientra, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Breast Implants: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose of Breast Implants

2.1.2 History of Breast Implants

2.1.3 Risks and Complications Associated with Breast Implants

2.2 Breast Implants Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Breast Implants Segmentation by Product

2.2.2 Breast Implants Segmentation by Shape

2.2.3 Breast Implants Segmentation by Application

2.2.4 Breast Implants Segmentation by Texture and End-user

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Breast Implants Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Breast Implants Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Breast Implants Market by Product (Silicone Breast Implants and Saline Breast Implants)

3.1.3 Global Breast Implants Market by Shape (Round and Anatomical)

3.1.4 Global Breast Implants Market by Texture (Textured and Smooth)

3.1.5 Global Breast Implants Market by Application (Breast Augmentation and Breast Reconstruction)

3.1.6 Global Breast Implants Market by End-user (Hospitals and Others)

3.1.7 Global Breast Implants Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Breast Implants Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Silicone Breast Implants Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Saline Breast Implants Market by Value

3.3 Global Breast Implants Market: Shape Analysis

3.3.1 Global Round Breast Implants Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Anatomical Breast Implants Market by Value

3.4 Global Breast Implants Market: Texture Analysis

3.4.1 Global Textured Breast Implants Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Smooth Breast Implants Market by Value

3.5 Global Breast Implants Market: Application Analysis

3.5.1 Global Breast Augmentation Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Breast Reconstruction Market by Value

3.6 Global Breast Implants Market: End-user Analysis

3.6.1 Global Hospitals Breast Implants Market by Value

3.6.2 Global Others Breast Implants Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Breast Implants Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Breast Implants Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Breast Implants Market by Product (Silicone Breast Implants and Saline Breast Implants)

4.1.3 North America Silicone Breast Implants Market by Value

4.1.4 North America Saline Breast Implants Market by Value

4.1.5 North America Breast Implants Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.6 The US Breast Implants Market by Value

4.1.7 The US Breast Implants Market by Product (Silicone Breast Implants and Saline Breast Implants)

4.1.8 The US Silicone and Saline Breast Implants Market by Value

4.1.9 The US Breast Implants Market by Application (Breast Augmentation and Breast Reconstruction)

4.1.10 The US Breast Augmentation and Breast Reconstruction Market by Value

4.1.11 Rest of North America Breast Implants Market by Value

4.2 Europe Breast Implants Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America Breast Implants Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East & Africa Breast Implants Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rising Female Population

5.1.2 Growing Number of Breast Augmentation Procedures

5.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

5.1.4 Escalating Healthcare Spending

5.1.5 Rise in the Number of Women in Workforce

5.1.6 Surge in the Disposable Income

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Side Effects and Risk Associated with the Breast Implant Procedures

5.2.2 High Cost of Breast Implants

5.2.3 Threat of Counterfeit Breast Implants

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Focus towards Enhancement of Physical Appearance

5.3.2 Increasing Number of Men Seeking Breast Implant Surgeries

5.3.3 Rise in the Demand for Composite Breast Implant Treatments

5.3.4 Growing Trend for Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation

5.3.5 Rising Popularity of Gummy Bear Breast Implants

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Breast Implants Players by Market Share

6.2 Global Breast Implants Market Players by Product Categories

6.3 Global Breast Implants Market Players by Complication Data

6.4 Global Breast Implants Market Players by Breast Implant Illness Data

6.5 The US Silicone Breast Implants Players by Market Share

6.6 Korea Breast Implants Players by Market Share

7. Company Profiles



Allergan PLC



GC Aesthetics PLC



Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Worldwide LLC)

Sientra Inc.

