Global Small Satellite Market Analysis to 2030 - Increasing Deployment of Small Satellites by Commercial Players Propels Growth

This small satellite market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.15% by value and 14.28% by volume, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2030.



North America dominated the global small satellite market at a share in 2018. Europe, including the major countries such as the U.K., Germany, Denmark, and Russia, are the most prominent countries for the small satellite market. During the forecast period, the Rest-of-the-World is anticipated to grow at the highest rate due to the increasing requirement of the affordable satellite to attain sustainability.



Presently, small satellites are being increasingly used for applications such as weather forecast, surveillance, earth observation, navigation, communication, meteorology, and other purposes. Of late, there has been an increased demand for efficient small satellite constellations for providing better connectivity for smart devices, Internet of Things (IoT), increased data analytics, and migration to streaming broadband.



Scope of the Market Intelligence



The small satellite market research provides detailed market information for a number of smalls satellite launches, subcomponents demand in the current scenario and by 2030. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the small satellite market outlook in terms of market drivers, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The small satellite market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by end-user, application, subsystem, type, and region.



Market Segmentation



The small satellite market (on the basis of the subsystem) is further segmented into different types of subsystems being used in small satellites, including payload, structure, telecommunication, on-board computer, power system, attitude control system, and propulsion system. The support subsystem, known as satellite bus, comprises structure, telecommunication, on-board computer, power system, attitude control system, and propulsion system. However, the payload is considered to be the central unit of small satellites as it is responsible for providing core functionality. Payload subsystem dominated the small satellite market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2030).



Small satellites are utilized by various end-users such as academic, commercial, government, and defense. Academic end-user segment mainly consists of the key educational institutes and universities which are developing their own small satellites for space exploration and scientific research. Commercial end-users basically comprise the commercial industries, such as oil & gas, mining, agriculture, and more, which are utilizing small satellites for their product mapping and earth exploration. Government end users are the prominent space agencies which are operated, developed and launched by the government. Small satellites do not require a dedicated launching system, in fact, they are launched as secondary payloads with a primary satellite for a space mission, thus increasing their rate of penetration in the commercial as well as government sectors.



Small satellites are popular due to their small size, low cost, and light weight. Small satellites are utilized for varied applications such as communication, earth observation, and remote sensing, space exploration, technology development, and demonstration and surveillance.



Technology demonstration and development has been the most common application of small satellites since its inception however, the trend is rapidly changing toward their adoption in other applications as well. Communication and earth observation and remote sensing are the most used applications for small satellites. It is mainly due to the fact that constellation of small satellites can collect data more frequently than the traditional satellites and is cost-effective. Moreover, satellite constellation can link among themselves enabling multiple satellites to perform the task and communicate with the ground stations.



Space exploration through small satellites involves significant factors in space missions, including benefits in weight, power, size, cost, and time of development. Currently, major space exploration projects are utilizing small satellites for varied applications. Small satellites are among five types, femtosatellite, picosatellite, nanosatellite, microsatellite, and minisatellite. Nanosatellites are the most popular, as it is increasingly preferred by different end-users including academic, commercial, government, and defense.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Component Miniaturization Enabling Development of Low-Cost Small Satellite

1.1.2 Rise in the Small Satellite Constellations

1.1.3 Increasing Deployment of Small Satellites by Commercial Players

1.2 Challenges

1.2.1 Developing Safe, Low-Cost, and Small Payload Satellite to Launch Beyond Low-Earth Orbit

1.2.2 Removal of Space Debris

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Increasing Utilization of COTS Components

1.3.2 Satellite Analytics: An Emerging Market With Increasing Small Satellite Constellation



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Contracts

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Evolution of Small Satellite

3.2 Comparative Study of Small Satellite Over Conventional Satellites

3.3 Implications of Low-Cost Access to Space on Small Satellite Industry

3.3.1 Challenges for Small Satellite Operators

3.3.2 Growth in Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market

3.3.3 Launch Service Brokerage: Emerging Business Model

3.4 Regulatory Environment: Small Satellite Industry

3.5 Start-ups and Investments Scenario

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Global Small Satellite Market, 2018-2030

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Small Satellite Market (by End User)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Academic

5.3 Commercial

5.4 Government

5.5 Defense



6 Global Small Satellite Market (by Application)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Technology Development and Demonstration

6.3 Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

6.3.1 Global Small Earth Observation Satellite Market (by Services)

6.3.1.1 EO Data

6.3.1.2 EO Value-Added Services

6.4 Communication

6.4.1 Global Small Communication Satellite Market (by Services)

6.4.1.1 IoT and M2M

6.4.1.2 Broadband

6.4.1.3 Broadcast

6.4.1.4 Other

6.5 Space Exploration

6.6 Surveillance



7 Global Small Satellite Market (by Type)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Femtosatellite

7.3 Picosatellite

7.4 Nanosatellite

7.5 Microsatellite

7.6 Minisatellite



8 Global Small Satellite Market (by Subsystem)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Payload

8.2.1 Global Small Satellite Payload Market (by Subcategory), 2018-2030

8.2.1.1 Earth Observation

8.2.1.2 Communication

8.2.1.3 Navigation

8.2.1.4 Others

8.3 Structure

8.4 Telecommunication

8.4.1 Global Small Satellite Telecommunication Market (by Subcategory), 2018-2030

8.4.1.1 Antenna

8.4.1.2 Transponder

8.4.1.3 Others

8.5 On-Board Computer

8.6 Power System

8.6.1 Global Small Satellite Power System Market (by Subcategory), 2018-2030

8.6.1.1 Solar Cell

8.6.1.2 Batteries

8.6.1.3 Others

8.7 Attitude Control System

8.8 Propulsion System

8.8.1 Global Small Satellite Propulsion System Market (by Subcategory), 2018-2030

8.8.1.1 Thrusters

8.8.1.2 Propellant Tank

8.8.1.3 Valves and Regulators

8.8.1.4 Other



9 Global Small Satellite Market (by Services)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Mission Planning

9.2.1 Platform and Mission Design and Verification

9.2.2 Satellite Integration

9.3 Environment Test Verification

9.4 Satellite Launch Services

9.5.1 Mission Handing Support

9.5.1.1 Constellation Operations Management

9.5.1.2 Data Service Delivery



10 Global Small Satellite Market (by Region)



11 Company Profiles



Airbus S.A.S

BAE Systems

Harris Corporation

Innovative Solutions in Space B.V.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OHB System

OneWeb

Planet Labs Inc.

QinetiQ Group PLC

Space Systems/Loral LLC (SSL)

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL)

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems Inc.

Other Key Players



BlackSky Global LLC

Satellogic

ICEYE

Spire Global

Capella Space

UrtheCast

