DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo Appoint Alyssa Lahar as Chief Human Resources Officer

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo, two companies that joined together to provide sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals access to the most trusted and comprehensive B2B data available in the market, today announced the appointment of Alyssa Lahar as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Lahar brings over 22 years of high-growth human resource experience to DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo. She joins the company following 19 years at Dell Technologies (formerly EMC Corporation), most recently as Vice President of Human Resources in Dell’s Storage Division, supporting the $10B organization with over 5,000 employees. Previously, Lahar served as a Senior Director for Human Resources in the Global Engineering and Sales & Presales divisions at Dell EMC.

“We’re excited to welcome Alyssa as our new Chief Human Resources Officer for DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo,” said Henry Schuck, CEO and Founder. “Instrumental during a period of significant growth at Dell, Alyssa brings a wealth of experience to our newly combined company. Having worked with remote and international locations and known for her ability to effectively align people and business strategies, Alyssa is perfectly positioned to guide our human resources segment as we continue to reshape and lead our market.” Lahar will oversee talent, training, and professional development at DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo.

“I’m thrilled to join DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo as Chief Human Resources Officer at an important time of growth for the unified company,” said Lahar. “I look forward to applying my varied experience and tech industry best practices in supporting our team as we continue to grow a sustainable, collaborative corporate culture and expand as the leading marketing and sales intelligence solution.”

Lahar began her new role effective Monday, August 26, 2019 and is based in Waltham, MA.

About ZoomInfo

Zoom Information Inc. (ZoomInfo) brings together data and technology to drive the revenue engine. Backed by the most comprehensive B2B contact database in the market, ZoomInfo combines user behaviors, business data, and artificial intelligence to streamline the sales workflow and deliver revenue results. For more information, visit www.zoominfo.com , demo our data dashboard, or call 866-904-9666.

About DiscoverOrg

Whatever your next stage of growth, DiscoverOrg will get you there faster. Growthbound organizations depend on DiscoverOrg’s deep sales intelligence to drive their sales, marketing and recruiting activities. Our award-winning solutions provide a stream of accurate and actionable company and contact insights that can be used to find, connect with and sell to target buyers and hires more effectively – all integrated into the leading CRM, Sales Engagement and Marketing Automation Tools on the market. DiscoverOrg’s biggest differentiator is the combination of proprietary technology, tools and integrations with a layer of human-verification that allows us to deliver the highest guaranteed accuracy of any B2B provider in the market. Visit www.discoverorg.com .

