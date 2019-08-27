Chinese Glasses Industry Report 2018-2023 - Market Expected to Reach a Total of CNY 135 Billion in Retail Figures by 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Report on the Chinese Glasses Industry 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese glasses market saw a total of CNY 78.17 million in retail figures in 2017. Contact lens sales generated a total of CNY 7.108 billion, while glasses for the elderly generated a total of CNY 1.108 billion in sales. Sunglasses sold for a total of CNY 28.903 million in sales figures.

Glasses are simple instruments designed to correct or protect vision and normally consist of the lenses and the frame. Glasses are functionally categorized into glasses for the myopic, hyperopic, astigmatic conditions and age-related vision loss. In modern times glasses are worn for both corrective and decorative purposes.

Nearsightedness is becoming extremely common in the competitive world of today. Mounting societal pressures from academic and professional sources are leading to increasing cases of nearsightedness, with age of diagnosis becoming younger by the day. There a total of 600 million Chinese people diagnosed with nearsightedness and over 70% of high school students and University students are diagnosed with nearsightedness.



Over 40% of younger schoolchildren in China are diagnosed with the same condition, and the aging population of China has also led to an increase in patients diagnosed with age-related vision loss, with the use of glasses designed specifically for the elderly being the only solution. A total of 392 million glasses were manufactured in 2017.

Increasing living standards, increasing amounts of disposable income and the near-compulsory need to buy glasses to correct vision have become a powerful source of growth for the industry. The Chinese glasses market is expected to reach a total of CNY 135 billion in retail figures by 2023.



Key Topics Covered



1 Chinese glasses industry development analysis

1.1 Chinese glasses industry development analysis

1.1.1 Industry development overview

1.1.2 Production volumes

1.1.3 Production structure

1.1.4 Market size analysis

1.1.5 Competitiveness analysis

1.1.6 Challenges

1.2 Porter's five forces



2 Chinese glasses industry segment markets

2.1 Contact lens market analysis

2.1.1 Retail volumes

2.1.2 Retail figures

2.1.3 Contact lens sales growth

2.2 Presbyopia glasses market analysis

2.2.1 Retail volumes

2.2.2 Retail figures

2.2.3 Development problems

2.2.4 Market trends analysis

2.2.5 Market potential analysis

2.2.6 Investment strategies analysis

2.3 Sunglasses market analysis

2.4 Glasses materials market analysis



3 Chinese glasses industry chain analysis

3.1 Industry chain analysis

3.2 Upstream market analysis

3.2.1 Plastic and resin

3.2.2 Metals

3.3 Downstream applications market

3.3.1 Ophthalmology hospitals

3.3.3 Optician chains

3.3.3.1 Baodao Glasses

3.3.3.2 Daming Glasses

3.3.3.3 Boshi Glasses



4 Glasses manufacturing industry data analysis

4.1 Glasses manufacturing industry size analysis

4.1.1 Number of firms

4.1.2 Capital growth

4.1.3 Sales growth

4.1.4 Profit growth

4.2 Glasses manufacturing industry costs analysis

4.2.1 Sales costs statistics

4.2.2 Main costs analysis

4.3 Glasses manufacturing industry operational analysis

4.3.1 Debt repayment capability

4.3.2 Profitability

4.3.3 Operational analysis



5 Foreign trade analysis for the Chinese glasses market

5.1 Lens trade analysis

5.1.1 Imports

5.1.1.1 Volumes

5.1.1.2 Figures

5.1.1.3 Prices

5.1.2 Exports

5.1.2.1 Volumes

5.1.2.2 Figures

5.1.2.3 Prices

5.2 Frame trade analysis

5.3 Foreign trade analysis for Chinese Sunglasses



6 Key companies

6.1 Kangqi Holdings

6.1.1 General overview

6.1.2 Main products

6.1.3 Operational analysis

6.1.4 Sales networks

6.1.5 Competitive advantages

6.1.6 Development strategies

6.2 Conant Holdings

6.3 Yage Acetates

6.4 WX-Group

6.5 Essilor China

6.6 Chemilens

6.7 Carl Zeiss

6.8 Luxottica

6.9 Boshi Glasses

6.10 Haichang Contact Lens



7 Investment opportunities and risks

7.1 Chinese glasses industry investment barriers analysis

7.1.1 Talent barrier

7.1.2 Brand barrier

7.1.3 Management barrier

7.1.4 Patented technologies barrier

7.1.5 Client resource barrier

7.1.6 Industry resource barrier

7.2 Investment opportunities

7.3 Investment risks

7.3.1 Policy risks

7.3.2 Market risks

7.3.3 Technical risks

7.3.4 Raw material price fluctuations



8 Industry development prospects and trends

8.1 Development trends and prospects

8.1.1 Development prospects

8.1.2 Development trends

8.1.3 Influential factors

8.1.3.1 Drivers of industrial development

8.1.3.2 Negative factors

8.1.4 Market size predictions

8.2 Development strategies analysis

8.2.1 Development strategies for glasses manufacturing companies

8.2.2 Wholesalers development strategies

8.2.3 Development strategies

