Global High-Speed Camera Market Predicted to Record a CAGR of 7.7% Over 2018-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High-Speed Camera Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The high-speed camera market was valued at US$ 405.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to be growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



One of the most prominent factors aiding the high-speed camera market growth can be attributed to its high demand within the sports sector. In addition, these cameras have witnessed high adoption in the automotive industry as well. The functionalities of the cameras in the automotive industry includes tire testing, safety test applications, suspension testing, and transmission testing among others. The automotive and transportation industry would provide lucrative growth opportunities for the high-speed cameras market to flourish.



However, high-speed cameras have a high cost associated with them, a factor which might offset its growth in coming years. It is mainly used for various purposes such as design, research, and testing across a wide range of applications including material testing, product testing, flow visualizations, combustion, fluid dynamics, and biomechanics among others. Universities, industrial organizations, and R&D institutions are the various end users of these cameras.



In coming years, the adoption of high-speed cameras expected to be substantially high for traffic management applications. Various developed countries such as the U.S. already use this technology. It can be useful to keep an eye on the over speeding drivers. For instance, recently the Government of Punjab, India announced its plans to install high-speed cameras on highways.



Key players profiled in the report include Olympus Corporation, Photron, Mikrotron GmbH, DEL Imaging, NAC Image Technology, Motion Capture Technologies, iX Cameras, Vision research. Inc. and Fastec Imaging among others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global High-speed Cameras Market

2.2 Global High-speed Cameras Market, By Frame Rate, 2017

2.3 Global High-speed Cameras Market, By Component, 2017

2.4 Global High-speed Cameras Market, By Application, 2017

2.5 Global High-speed Cameras Market, By Geography, 2017



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global High-speed Cameras Market Value, 2016 - 2026

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, by Frame Rate, 2016 - 2026

4.1 Overview

4.2 250 to 1,000 FPS

4.3 1,001-10,000 FPS

4.4 10,001-30,000 FPS

4.5 30,001-50,000 FPS

4.6 Above 50,000 FPS



Chapter 5 Global High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, by Component, 2016 - 2026

5.1 Overview

5.2 Image sensors

5.3 Processors

5.4 Lens

5.5 Memory

5.6 Fans and Cooling



Chapter 6 Global High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, by Application, 2016 - 2026

6.1 Overview

6.2 Automotive & Transportation

6.3 Consumer Electronics

6.4 Aerospace & Defense

6.5 Healthcare

6.6 Media & Entertainment



Chapter 7 North America High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Frame Rate, 2016 - 2026

7.3 North America High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Component, 2016 - 2026

7.4 North America High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2026

7.5 North America High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Country, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 8 Europe High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Frame Rate, 2016 - 2026

8.3 Europe High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Component, 2016 - 2026

8.4 Europe High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2026

8.5 Europe High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Frame Rate, 2016 - 2026

9.3 Asia Pacific High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Component, 2016 - 2026

9.4 Asia Pacific High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2026

9.5 Asia Pacific High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

10.1 Overview

10.2 RoW High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Frame Rate, 2016 - 2026

10.3 RoW High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Component, 2016 - 2026

10.4 RoW High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2026

10.5 RoW High-speed Cameras Market Analysis, By Country, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Olympus Corporation

11.2 Photron

11.3 Mikrotron GmbH

11.4 DEL Imaging

11.5 NAC Image Technology

11.6 Motion Capture Technologies

11.7 iX Cameras

11.8 Vision research. Inc.

11.9 Fastec Imaging



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48xfv6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.