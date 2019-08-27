Mosaic Group and Addiction Policy Forum Launch ‘Families Strong’

‘Families Strong’ support groups for families affected by addiction now available in six states

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum, a national nonprofit committed to eliminating addiction as a major health problem, and the Mosaic Group, a nationally recognized management consulting firm, announced the national launch of Families Strong in six states across the country. Families Strong is an evidence-based support group developed for families impacted by substance use disorder. The program focuses on helping participants develop self-care, build social supports, and learn effective motivational strategies for interacting with a loved one struggling with addiction.



“Addiction is a disorder that impacts the whole family,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, founder and president of Addiction Policy Forum. “By launching the Families Strong program throughout the country, more families will have access to evidence-based curriculum that will promote individual self-care and improve how families communicate about substance use disorders.”



There are currently seven Families Strong support groups in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Families Strong is a 9-week program with a curriculum focused on how to minimize the negative effects of an individual’s addiction struggle on family members and friends, while also providing support and enhancing communication skills.



"Mosaic Group is very excited to partner with Addiction Policy Forum on this project,” says Marla Oros, RN, MS, president of Mosaic Group. “By bringing our Families Strong program to families and communities across the country, we are better able to assist those impacted by substance use."



Michelle Jaskulski, a Wisconsin mother with two sons living in recovery from substance use disorder and now a leader of the Wisconsin Families Strong group, recalls her experience when both sons were actively struggling with addiction: “Some of the advice I received was helpful, but other things were not helpful and potentially dangerous. I learned words like ‘tough love, enabling, loving to death, and rock bottom.’ All these concepts went against everything I felt as a mom. And I knew that ‘rock bottom’ might mean the death of my child.”



“Had this type of support been offered years ago when I was looking for help, I believe it would have made a significant difference in our situation,” Jaskulski adds. “It would have shortened the learning curve of what addiction really is, improved family relationships and possibly resulted in our sons accepting treatment sooner. I am excited and honored to be part of launching this program for families across the country.”



More information on the Families Strong program can be found here: https://www.addictionpolicy.org/families-strong-learn-more.

