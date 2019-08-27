Cotton Creek Capital Announces the Closing of Third Fund

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital (“Cotton Creek”) is pleased to announce the closing of Cotton Creek Capital Partners III, L.P. (the “Fund”), with $215 million in capital commitments. The Fund includes a diverse group of limited partners, including high net worth families and individuals, multi-family offices, endowments and foundations, and other institutional investors. Cotton Creek targets control investments in growth driven lower middle market businesses.



“The closing of this fund represents a continuation of our relationship-based investment strategy focused on operational execution in the lower middle market,” states Antonio DiGesualdo, Managing Partner. “Our experience enables us to work alongside our management teams to develop a focused vision and execution plan, based on company-specific growth objectives.”

“We appreciate the support of our investors for our Solution Capital investment strategy,” added Lee Rash, Partner. “We look forward to continued success collaborating with management teams in the lower middle market to support the growth and development of market leading businesses.”

To date, the Fund has made three platform investments, Rosenberg, TX-based, Seatex, LLC (specialty chemical), Melbourne, FL-based, Young’s Communication Co., Inc. (telecom and utilities infrastructure) and Gonzales, LA-based, Vecta Environmental Services LLC (industrial services).

Cotton Creek’s senior investment professionals have over 100 years of combined experience investing in and operating middle market companies in a wide range of industries, including: manufacturing, infrastructure, building products, food and beverage, specialty chemicals, and business and industrial services.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professional have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com .

Media Contact:

Kate Boyd

P: 512-412-3306

kboyd@cottoncreekcapital.com



