ProLabs Unveils Multi-Service Optical Platform for Extending and Monitoring Networks

/EIN News/ -- CIRENCESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As networks aim to meet growing 5G connectivity demands, mobile and fixed line operators need the ability to both increase capacity and monitor network performance to deliver high-quality connectivity. To meet this need, ProLabs has announced its latest pay-as-you-grow optical solution, the EON-OMP-2 Multi-Service Platform. Providing operators with the tools to build and monitor optical networks in a compact, power efficient form factor, the EON-OMP-2 addresses space, power and capacity demands in today’s growing high throughput environments.



“We are thrilled to launch our new Optical Multi-Service Platform to new customers in the U.S. market,” said Anthony Clarkson, technical director at ProLabs. “With our existing customers already using the product to build and grow scalable, high-capacity network infrastructures, other operators will now be able to use the flexible platform to match the scale of both fixed line broadband and 5G network demands now and in the future.”

The EON-OMP-2 is a multi-service optical platform that allows remote fiber monitoring as well as the ability to maximize infrastructure development with amplification, 2.5G/10G OEO transponder module and the provision of 100G Muxponder/Transponder modules. It is a cost-effective platform to extend existing networks and services and can also drastically reduce the time needed to troubleshoot network issues.

Critical to any data center environment, the EON-OMP-2 addresses limited space and power challenges in a small form factor at an affordable price, without compromising on the quality of data transmission. The product also allows for the remote monitoring of WDM wavelengths on optical fibers. Network issues can be identified quickly and without causing major network infrastructure disruption, saving operators time.

Clarkson adds: “The EON-OMP-2 is the first innovative product to launch within our Active Solutions portfolio. This portfolio provides complete solutions for our operators to manage their fiber and monitoring capabilities to lay the foundations for highly scalable networks. Combined with our 5G and data interconnect solutions, the EON-OMP-2 will enable more operators to increase network visibility and enhance optical networks ready to address the requirements for both 5G and fixed line broadband networks.”

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking infrastructure solutions. For the past 15 years, ProLabs has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give its customers freedom, choice and seamless interoperability.

By delivering higher standards for products, service, technology, and cost, the company is changing the mindset of data center and networking customers. ProLabs’ strength is in supplying solutions that are 100% OEM-compatible across more than 90 vendors and 20,000 systems.

ProLabs delivers global reach with innovative, cutting-edge solutions that are backed by a lifetime warranty, assuring the quality of every product sold and serviced. ProLabs’ focus is to continually invest in research and development, ensuring that its optical network solutions continue to lead the market on a global scale.

