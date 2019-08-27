There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,763 in the last 365 days.

Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2019

  Who:  Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik
     
  What: Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2019
     
  When: Wednesday, September 11, 2019
    10:30 am ET
     
  Where: New York Hilton Midtown
    1335 Avenue of the Americas
    New York, NY 10019
     
    Mr. Ptasznik’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm 
     

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit https://new.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(678) 504-6097
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

