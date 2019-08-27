Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2019
|Who:
|Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik
|What:
|Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2019
|When:
|Wednesday, September 11, 2019
|10:30 am ET
|Where:
|New York Hilton Midtown
|1335 Avenue of the Americas
|New York, NY 10019
|Mr. Ptasznik’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit https://new.nasdaq.com.
Media Relations Contacts:
Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com
Will Briganti
(678) 504-6097
william.briganti@nasdaq.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com
