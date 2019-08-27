Robert W. Burrage and RWB Construction Complete Contemporary-Tropical Luxury Estate

A one-of-a-kind masterpiece for Frank McKinney is constructed by Robert W. Burrage and RWB Team.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s rare to see new home construction in South Palm Beach, Florida as an available oceanfront property is highly sought after in this exclusive area. However, one state-of-the-art masterpiece, recently built by RWB Construction Management, has been making headlines for its stunning design.“Having created many beautiful direct oceanfront homes over the last 28 years I can unequivocally state that Robert and his team are the absolute best in the business.” - Frank McKinneyFrank McKinney, a renowned real estate market developer, is retiring after a successful, lengthy career. To ensure the success of his final work of art, McKinney contracted Robert W. Burrage and the team at RWB. This was the fourth and final such collaboration. The luxury oceanfront mansion is located at 3492 S. Ocean Blvd. and is currently priced over $15 million. www.3492socean.com The 7,366 square foot home sits on 100 feet of oceanfront property with easy access to the beach. Floor to ceiling windows provides breathtaking vistas from every level. It will be sold completely furnished with a variant blue and neutral color theme throughout. The three-story residence has five large bedrooms and five baths. Four of those bedrooms boast eastern/ocean exposure providing privacy and seaside ambiance. Robert Burrage fulfilled McKinney’s “tropical modern” vision through luxurious details that are unique to the property. A “water walkway” with waterfall features leads to the front entry and an oceanfront entertaining area. A 50-foot infinity-edge pool eases the eye toward the ocean, transforming the outdoor living space into part of the view itself.Inside the home, frequent splashes of aqua and marine blue fuse perfectly with the ever visible oceanscape just beyond the glass. The Team was also able to include an extraordinary indoor jellyfish sphere that has a touch tank and a living-reef aquarium. Another outstanding feature is the rooftop lounge, which is perfect for entertaining guests on a balmy South Florida evening. But first, they’ll be enthralled by their ride in the ocean view elevator, which is “encased in a glass wine room and bar.”Robert W. Burrage and his team at RWB Construction Management truly exceeded all expectations. To see their portfolio of luxury estates, visit https://rwbconstructionmgmt.com/ Robert W. Burrage served in the United States Marine Corps for four years before graduating with honors and a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management. He gained 13 years of experience in the industry developing his hands-on leadership style before founding RWB Construction Management. As the owner, Robert W. Burrage continues to evolve and keep the company at the forefront of the Luxury Estate Homes Concierge Builder Industry.



