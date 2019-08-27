Not Business As Usual: Seventh Generation Stands With the Global Climate Strike

Company commits to amplifying the message of the climate movement by donating national advertising airtime and closing down business to strike

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operating with a belief that the climate crisis is the greatest threat to future generations, Seventh Generation , a leading household and personal care products company and pioneer in the environmentally conscious products space, announces that the company will be joining the Global Climate Strike on September 20 and donating its platforms to amplify the message of the climate movement – and is calling on other businesses to do the same.



Seventh Generation will donate its national broadcast advertising airtime during the week leading up to the Global Climate Strike, September 16-20, to the climate movement to amplify its message. The company is working with 350.org, an international environmental organization working to address the climate crisis by ending the era of fossil fuels, on the airtime donation. In addition, Seventh Generation’s owned social and digital channels will “go dark” on product messaging during that week to instead focus on the climate crisis. The company will also close its Burlington, VT office on September 20 to join the march.

“We’ve been extremely inspired by the energy of the next generation leading the climate movement,” said Joey Bergstein, CEO of Seventh Generation. “We feel we have no greater duty during the lead up to Climate Week than to help spread their message and we hope that other businesses do the same. If we want to ensure we have an inhabitable planet for future generations, then the time to act on climate is now. May the rising tide of voices push our elected officials to help create the change we need to reverse the effects of climate change before it’s too late.”

“We are deeply grateful to Seventh Generation for this generous offering of advertising time to amplify the global climate strikes,” said 350.org ’s North America Director Tamara Toles O’Laughlin. “With extreme impacts such as wildfires, hurricanes, floods, heatwaves and more impacting communities lives daily, we know that the work to address the climate crisis is urgent and it must be done now. The willingness of businesses to disrupt the norm is a critical part of the urgent work to make change. We are proud to be working with Seventh Generation to amplify the global climate strikes and to support young people working hand in hand with adults to demand their right to prosperous and sustainable futures.”

“September 20 isn’t a goal, it’s a catalyst for future action,” said Xiye Bastida, youth strike leader with Fridays for Future – New York City. “It’s a catalyst for the engagement of humanity in the protection of Earth. It’s a catalyst for realizing the intersectionality that the climate crisis has with almost every other issue. It’s a catalyst for the culmination of hundreds of climate activists that won’t stop fighting until the climate emergency is over. We are redefining the norm and we’re glad to have businesses do that alongside us.”

“As someone who has been fighting tooth and nail for climate justice since I was 14, I want to give huge thanks to Seventh Generation for the support for our movement,” Jamie Margolin, founder of Zero Hour. “Every little bit counts and we need more climate conscious companies to shake things up with us to preserve our future and save life on earth before it’s too late. Business as usual can no longer be acceptable business.”

International sustainability agency Futerra and renowned director Rankin are donating their time to work with 350.org to create a broadcast advertisement that will run during Seventh’s Generation donated air time. If you are a business interested in donating your advertising time or space, please contact thanu@350.org.

Seventh Generation has a history of transforming commerce, championing climate justice and equity, fostering the health of our environment, and inspiring a consumer revolution to nurture the health of the next seven generations. For more information visit www.seventhgeneration.com/insideSVG/mission .

